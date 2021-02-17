Coronavirus “Voluntary quarantine is nonsense” – Answers HS’s questionnaire on corona protection on construction sites

There have been several clusters of infection on construction sites since the beginning of the year. According to the employers’ organization, construction sites are operated responsibly.

Coronavirus In January – February, there were large clusters of infections at several construction sites in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Tuesday HS told of a cluster of 30 people at the hotel construction site in Kamppi. Large clusters of infection have been observed, among other things at the western subway site and on a large construction site in Vantaa.

In Helsinki the construction site of the Medical Association’s office building had to be closed for one week due to coronary infections. Ilta-Sanomat reported about twenty infections found in the Hakaniemi on site.

Employees the trade union Rakennusliitto has long called for forced tests on border formalities because it estimates that foreign workers are the biggest risk in the epidemic progressing.

President of the Union Matti Harjuniemi says foreign workers will not be quarantined even if they receive a positive corona sample. In quarantine, the payment of wages ceases, and those who temporarily work in Finland do not receive compensation for sick leave.

“Voluntary quarantine is just nonsense, and the infectious disease daily allowance paid for quarantine is a dead letter. Employers do not manage quarantine arrangements. ”

Until spring In comparison, the situation with interest rate precautionary measures has improved in some companies, but a large proportion of contractors are still indifferent to the risk of disease, according to the Construction Association.

“We are really worried, because now we are going with luck. The facilities on the construction sites are cramped, housing is what it is, and there is no supervision, ”says Harjuniemi.

According to Harjuniemi, the employers’ organization has little other means than to instruct its member companies and make recommendations to them.

The effectiveness of the recommendations depends on the construction sites.

Construction industry labor market leader Kim Kaskiaro defends its own field by saying that corona news has been heard equally in, for example, grocery stores.

“The situation is the same in all the places where people are close and exposures are possible. If the situation of construction sites is compared to the rest of society, they do not deviate terribly from the general picture. ”

Kaskiaro estimates that closing down a site or paralyzing operations is a big risk and cost for contractors. Therefore, hedging difficulties are small on this scale.

“It’s also good that if even the slightest ripple comes, a full test will be done on site.”

This has been done, for example, at the Kamppi hotel site.

Kaskiaro recalls that construction sites are accustomed to working with respirators. Instead, pause situations are awkward.

“Masks are not taken during a break if you have coffee or tobacco in your hand. You want to chat with a friend because social contacts are important. It’s pretty hard for an employer to motivate friends to leave a warm cafe to freeze to maintain safety distances. ”

Kaskiaro admits that there may be shortcomings in the living conditions of the workforce, but it is difficult to get there.

When border formalities were tightened at the end of January, the employers’ organization recommended that foreign workers stay in Finland. Kaskiaro estimates that the majority have lagged behind. Returners to Finland must prepare for unpaid quarantine.

HS uses the online survey to find out the corona situation at construction sites, which can be completed by filling in the attached form or sending an e-mail to [email protected]