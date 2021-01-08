Coronavirus Vitamin D is now recommended for many, but can it really protect against covid-19 disease? Experts answer four questions about vitamin D.

Vitamin D is obtained at this time of year from fish, milk, vegetable fat spreads and dietary supplements. Even a healthy adult should take vitamin D supplementation at least as much as recommended, although there is no strong evidence for the benefits of the vitamin for coronavirus disease.

Coronavirus epidemic has highlighted the increased need for vitamin D, especially now in the dark season.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) issued a recommendation in November, according to which all people over the age of 70, in institutional care, the dark-skinned and significantly overweight, would be given 20 micrograms of vitamin D a day as a dietary supplement. The official national recommendation is 10 micrograms per day from October to March for everyone except those over 75, for whom the recommendation has been 20 micrograms throughout the year.

“There’s some evidence that if you get an awkward lung infection and have severe vitamin D deficiency, it’s a risk factor,” says the chief physician. Camilla Schalin-Jäntti Husin Endocrinology Outpatient Clinic.

HS compiled answers to four questions about vitamin D:

How does vitamin D affect covid-19 disease?

Coronavirus epidemic It has also been found that those who have had a severe lung infection with covid-19 disease have also had lower vitamin D levels than those with milder disease. According to Schalin-Jänt, this is an observation and it cannot be directly said that vitamin D would protect against a more serious lung infection in coronavirus disease.

“At this stage, it is an opportunity that must be treated with restraint and calm,” says Schalin-Jäntti.

Hus’s recommendation is valid during the pandemic, he said. It was intended to be given primarily because during the corona epidemic, the elderly have been advised to stay indoors, which also reduces vitamin D intake between April and September.

“ In Italy, vitamin D levels are among the lowest in Europe at the population level, and the country’s coronary viral disease situation has been one of the worst in Europe.

Is still it is impossible to say whether an adequate intake of vitamin D prevents a serious form of coronavirus disease.

This is supported by the fact that in Finland, where vitamin D levels are on average at a good level, the coronavirus situation has not been very bad from an international perspective. In Italy, for example, vitamin D levels are among the lowest in Europe at the population level, and at the same time the coronavirus disease situation in Italy has been one of the worst in Europe. However, many other issues differ between countries, such as population density and health care situation.

It is in Italy that a small promising pilot study has been conducted in which hospitalized covid-19 patients were given the calcidiol form of vitamin D, which is a prescription drug in Finland and many other countries. It is much more effective at raising blood levels of calcidiol than a over-the-counter vitamin D product from a pharmacy. The study found that those who received calcidiol died less often from coronavirus disease than those who received placebo.

There is still limited research evidence, and there is also parallel evidence that vitamin D supplementation is of little use in the treatment of covid-19 disease. For example, one according to a Brazilian study in severe coronary infection requiring hospitalization, there was no benefit from vitamin supplements, even though those with vitamin D levels were low upon admission to the hospital.

“Acute inflammatory conditions in the body associated with coronary artery infection can also lower the body’s vitamin D levels,” says Nutritionist and Associate Professor of Nutrition and Public Health. Jyrki Virtanen From the University of Eastern Finland.

He is involved in an extensive study of the health effects of vitamin D.

Why does vitamin D provide protection against infections?

Vitamin D. the most important function in the body is to promote calcium absorption and strengthen bones. In addition, it participates in, among other things, the body’s immune defense, ie the development of resistance to pathogens.

“Cells involved in immune defense produce the active form of vitamin D,” says Virtanen.

Thanks to the active form of vitamin D, the body produces compounds that destroy, among other things, viruses. In addition, it attracts white blood cells to the site, which also destroy viruses. According to Virtanen, vitamin D would seem to prevent a tissue-destroying inflammatory reaction from remaining on.

“There’s talk of a cytokine storm, which has also been linked to coronavirus disease. Vitamin D seems to inhibit the reaction somewhat, ”says Virtanen.

Vitamin D. the effect on pneumonia has been studied in several studies. According to Virtanen, in population studies, low vitamin D levels are associated with a higher risk of respiratory infections.

There has also been evidence in experimental studies in which subjects have been given vitamin D to see if it prevents respiratory infections. However, according to Virtanen, the effects have been seen mainly in those with very low starting levels of vitamin D. This means that the level of calcidiol measured in the blood is less than 25 nanomoles per liter. The recommended level is considered to be about 50 nanomoles per liter.

“Even with very large doses, no additional benefits have been seen. The biggest benefit seems to be 20 micrograms per day, ”says Virtanen.

How much vitamin D should you eat from a jar?

During coronary infection it has been proposed that the recommended blood calcidiol level be 75 nanomoles per liter (nmol / l), which is not met at the population level by current vitamin D dose recommendations. According to Virtanen, the higher draft recommendation is due to the fact that in population studies the risk of lung infections has been the lowest when the blood calcidiol level has been at least 75 nmol / l.

“If you don’t eat fish or use foods supplemented with vitamin D, such as milk and vegetable fat spreads, there may well be a deficiency in vitamin D levels,” says Virtanen.

According to the recommendations, Finns of working age who are healthy should take ten micrograms of vitamin D daily from the jar during the dark season if their dietary intake is low.

“For vegans, for example, the use of vitamin D preparations is important because non-animal foods contain very little vitamin D,” says Virtanen.

Today, vitamin D supplements suitable for vegan can also be found in food supplements.

Jyrki Virtanen recalls that low vitamin D levels are also associated with older age, obesity, dark skin color and many underlying diseases such as diabetes. Many of these also increase the risk of coronavirus.

“Vitamin D is not a miracle product, as it may be that a low vitamin D content is a sign of other factors,” says Virtanen.

To the individual In addition, vitamin D levels are affected by many things. During the bright season, vitamin D is formed on the skin by the sun’s UV rays when the UV index is at least three. In older people, the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D from sunlight is impaired. At this time of year, there is not enough sunlight in Finland for vitamin D to be produced on the skin.

According to Virtanen, how much vitamin D supplements should be eaten from a jar is a tricky question.

“The rule of thumb is that one microgram per day equals one nanomolar per liter when measuring blood calcidiol levels,” says Virtanen.

“ The effect of vitamin D is very individual.

Obtained from food The amount of vitamin D is easy to estimate, but according to Virtanen, it has been found that the effect of vitamin D is very individual. This means that some vitamin D levels remain good with a varied diet and a 10 microgram vitamin supplement from October to March, but others seem to need clearly higher doses. According to Virtanen, part of the reason may be that there is no standardized and unambiguously reliable laboratory test for measuring calcidiol content.

“Different results can be obtained from the same blood sample using different methods. It also complicates research, ”says Virtanen.

Is it worth eating extra vitamin D?

In studies According to Virtanen, there is no evidence so far that daily doses of more than 100 micrograms of vitamin D supplementation would be of any use. One hundred micrograms a day is still a safe dose, but it should not be exceeded.

“In several studies, 50 micrograms a day of vitamin D supplementation has been used for several years, and no side effects have been reported,” says Virtanen.

“ “In diabetics, vitamin D use has reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

Research evidence it is already that in some diseases at least recommendations for a higher dose of vitamin D may be helpful. One is so-called pre-diabetes, which means that the diabetes has not yet started, but the patient already has a disorder of sugar metabolism.

“In pre-diabetics, the use of vitamin D has reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but healthy subjects with vitamin D supplementation have had no effect,” says Virtanen.

In addition, vitamin D has had an effect on cancer mortality, although it has not been possible to prevent the onset of cancer.

With interest Virtanen is now following studies that are underway about the effect of vitamin D supplementation on coronavirus infection and its severity. There are several of them going on in the world.

“We will probably be wiser in this respect in a few months,” says Virtanen.