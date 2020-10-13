Many research has shown that vitamin D can have a magical effect on patients with Kovid-19. The magic effect occurs in both forms by controlling symptoms and preventing infection. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) developed in 20 of the hospitalized patients admitted to Kovid-19, and this led to the need for an ICU. ARDS is a condition when fluid accumulates in the lungs. It is associated with cytokine storm or bradykinin storm.

What are cytokines?

Cytokines are a group of small proteins that involve cell communication. Immune cells and non-immune cells produce cytokines. Cytokines are binding receptors and carry out the immune response and other functions such as cell growth, cell differentiation, etc. Cytokines primarily act as mediators and regulators of immune processes. These make the body’s immune system dynamic by sending signals to cells. Bradykinins are also proteins that cause inflammation. Excess of these proteins is called Psychotene storm or Bradykinin storm. Due to which multiple organ failure occurs.

What is multiple organ failure?

When more than two parts of the body stop working, it is called multiple organ failure. Vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening the immune system. Vitamin D inhibits the function of T helper cell type 1. Research has shown that the active appearance of vitamin D is directly related to the inhibition of two cytokines. These two cytokines are gamma interferon and IL-2. Both cytokines can cause organs to stop functioning.

IPL 2020: Kohli tells de Villiers ‘super human’, Karthik said – AB is difficult to stop

IPL 2020: Mid season transfer begins, know how players like Gayle and Rahane can play for other team