While the majority of Covid-19 is transmitted in the air, the virus is also able to contaminate when it is placed on the skin. Several Japanese researchers claim that under these conditions, it can remain active for more than nine hours. This is four times more than the flu virus. “When you blow your nose, you can get mucus and virus on your hands. As this virus can remain alive, infectious for a few hours, it is extremely important to wash your hands“, explains infectious disease specialist Anne-Claude Crémieux in the 12/13 edition of Monday, October 19.

According to the study, the coronavirus loses its contagiousness after three and a half hours on the skin. It can be completely eradicated with hydroalcoholic gel. An 80% ethanol solution, applied to infected skin for 15 seconds, allows the virus to completely disappear. If you don’t have it, hand washing is also effective.

The JT

