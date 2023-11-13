Coronavirus | “Very difficult situation” – Nurses are attracted to work already with additional money

Corona symptoms that have been observed recently include fever, cough, runny nose, muscle aches and troublesome flu-like symptoms, says Susanna Wilè from the North Karelia welfare region.

Health services are congested in many places due to the rapid increase in the number of corona patients. There is a lot of corona in circulation at the moment, and the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has said that the number of patients needing hospital treatment due to corona is increasing.

In the welfare region of North Karelia, the situation changes every day, says the regional director of health and medical care services Susanna Wilè.

“We had a very difficult situation on Friday,” said Wilè on Sunday.

On Friday, it was reported that there are plenty of corona patients both in the emergency room, in bed wards and in housing services for the elderly. Staff illnesses have also been circulating in various units.

“One day it seems to settle down a bit, but then another unit comes and gets sick.”

If there is no staff, we have to close beds. Attempts have been made to correct the situation during the weekend. Additional allowances have been introduced, says Wilèn.

Also In the welfare area of ​​Varsinais-Finland, the situation regarding the overcrowding of ward places is alive.

“The situation is monitored daily, also during the weekend,” said the director of hospital services of the Varsinais-Suomen welfare region Mikko Pietilä on Sunday.

The North Ostrobothnia welfare region said in its release on Friday that the increased infections are reflected in the increase in the number of corona patients who need hospital care.

Middle Finland the welfare area announced on Friday that non-urgent surgeries at the central hospital had to be postponed from the beginning of the week to a later date.

The welfare area of ​​Pohjois Savo also said earlier that non-urgent surgeries planned for last week at Kuopio University Hospital had to be postponed.

In both cases, it is about surgeries that would cause the need for ward treatment.

“ According to THL, the dominant variant of the fall coronavirus is omikron’s XBB subline EG.5.

The welfare regions of Finland proper or North Karelia have so far not had to cancel non-urgent operations due to the corona burden.

“Of course this is also under consideration, but so far there has been no need for it,” says Pietilä.

Pietilä reminds that the cancellation of non-urgent operations would free up resources mainly from the surgical side, while corona patients are mainly treated in the infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases and internal medicine wards, i.e. resources would not be freed up for the treatment of corona patients in exactly the same proportion.

If the congestion continues, the cancellation of the non-urgent treatment will be considered.

In North Karelia, the situation will be assessed on Monday morning. There, too, it is primarily a matter of whether the patients can receive follow-up care after the operation if the wards are full.

Wilè says that the load in North Karelia is very close to the level it was at during the corona pandemic. There are many sick people, but one thing is different.

“We don’t see the kind of cumbersome load in the intensive care unit that was at its worst during the corona virus.”

Pietilä also says that compared to the pandemic era, the fact that the picture of the disease is different makes the situation easier. Pneumonia is less common, which is why the need for intensive care is also clearly less.

“Actually, the most significant reason for hospitalization is usually a decline in general condition more than severe breathing difficulties.”

THL’s According to

Both in North Karelia and in Finland proper, there are mostly elderly people in care.

However, Wilèn points out that some of the younger corona patients are in more pain than in the “intermediate phase” of the pandemic and the current epidemic. He says that at one point, the symptoms of people with corona were on the same level as the common flu or even a little milder, but now they are really sick.

“Fever and cough, runny nose, muscle aches, troublesome flu-like symptoms”, Wilèn describes the corona symptoms observed recently.

“Some say it was clearly more difficult than the last time they got sick.”

According to THL, the dominant variant of the fall coronavirus is omikron’s XBB subline EG.5. According to THL, the circulating coronavirus variants are very similar to each other and, according to current information, they do not differ from each other in terms of their disease profile.

Pirkanmaan the welfare area said on Thursday that the significant increase in corona infections in Pirkanmaa in recent weeks has increased the demand for corona vaccines.

Primarily, additional vaccination events are organized for Tampere residents over 75 years of age. According to the release, Tampere has the largest number of unvaccinated elderly people in Pirkanmaa.

Currently, THL recommends corona booster vaccinations for people over 65 years old, people who belong to risk groups over 18 years old and severely immunocompromised people over 12 years old. Vaccination is recommended for these target groups, regardless of how many booster doses the person has previously received or how many times they have contracted the corona virus.

