The Minister of Health Olivier Véran “was made up the suspenders a priori during the defense council of September 11. He was supposed to express himself afterwards and he was really rushed since it was Jean Castex who did it for him “, affirms Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo Léa Chamboncel, founder of the series of podcasts “Place du Palais Bourbon”. This afternoon, “he made a lot of educational effort and was remarkable“, she judges.

Emmanuel Macron “banged his fist on the table on September 11. He did not appreciate the proposals made by Olivier Véran for Marseille and Bordeaux. He had asked for bars and restaurants to be closed, which the president does not want. He could have experienced it as an affront to be replaced at short notice by the Prime Minister“, explains Cyril Graziani, political columnist for France Televisions.

“Olivier Véran may be the victim of a curse “, asks Léa Chamboncel. “In 2017, he was approached as Minister of Health. He got there in the middle of the epidemic, which was a success. And to be relegated now I think he saw it very badly “.