Coronavirus Ventilation can reduce the spread of viruses, but will it help in a pandemic?

Reliable displays of indoor air power are still lacking.

OctoberA 2020 An experiment was held in Helsinki. A harmless virus was sprayed into the air at Restaurant Ultima and it was watched as it spread in the restaurant hall. The experiment also tested the effects of different screens, room dividers and air purifiers on the spread of viruses.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told reporters a year ago.

The results of the study were published In the journal Physics of Fluids in January. They showed that the open space was better than shared because it mixed the virus more evenly into the air in the entire hall. Thus, the concentrations near the virus source were lower. Air purifiers further reduced the number of viruses. The risk of exposure was reduced by 30–40%, depending on the calculation model.

Coronavirus was initially thought to spread as a droplet infection, but research has shown that coronavirus disease is also transmitted through aerosols in the air.

According to measurements, the virus can float in the air for up to eight minutes. It has time to travel far.

“Aerosols are a major source of infection. We don’t know if it’s the most significant, but this is entirely possible, ”says the research doctor at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Enni Sanmarkwho was one of the people in charge of the experiment.

Arranging air conditioning became expensive for many restaurants. Stickers adorn the ventilation of the Kenkola Tenkka karaoke bar.

By air combating the spread of viruses requires attention to the indoor air. Where the pandemic was previously thought to be countered by wiping surfaces, washing hands and safety gaps, the importance of ventilation has proven to be greater than thought. This is what the head of VTT’s clean air solutions research team believes Hannu Salmela.

Salmela presented his views At VTT’s remote seminar in January. According to Salmela, better ventilation and cleaning could significantly reduce the risk of infection in the areas where people stay during a pandemic. These include classrooms, workplaces and restaurants.

There are several ways. The lightest solutions are portable air purifiers brought to the corners of the premises, the most robust ventilation that brings clean air to people in a targeted manner.

Adequate ventilation and proper air distribution are key. At the very least, the air should be allowed to stir. If the air is not exchanged, the aerosols remain suspended in the indoor air and the virus concentration increases rapidly in the vicinity of the carrier.

Salmela also emphasizes the importance of air purification. For example, it would be possible to add filtration to a ventilation inlet duct where clean supply air mixes with room air. This could also remove small particles from the indoor air, which are estimated to cause even 4,000 deaths in Finland every year.

Targeted air inlets and outlets accurately optimize ventilation by location. They are best suited for spaces where people work permanently at certain points, such as checkouts in shops.

The cost depends on the technologies used. Salmela estimates that improving pandemic safety would increase the cost of ventilation by about a fifth. In the price of a new building, the effect would be in the order of one percent.

When looking at the ventilation diagrams, it is easy to be sure of the air flow directions and nozzles. But what role do they ultimately play in fighting infections?

“We don’t know exactly yet,” replies the professor of epidemiology Pekka Nuorti From the University of Tampere. ” Like Salmela and Sanmark, young people are involved in researching pandemic-safe indoor air in a major E3 project.

“We need more real-life research data on the importance of ventilation as an inhibitor of infections in different situations,” Nuorti says.

In September 2020, at Henri Alén’s (second right) restaurant, researchers investigated how restaurants could be made safe from the coronavirus. Pictured are Nina Atanasova (left) and Antti Hyvärinen (third left), Lotta Oksanen (second left) and Enni Sanmark Hus from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Open questions are enough. The most important thing is what levels of virus in the air are enough to infect people. As long as we do not know that, it will be impossible to calculate safety limits for concentrations.

We also do not know whether different exposures result in an equally serious disease. Is the virus floating in the air for a minute as vibrant as flying directly from mouth to mouth?

The issues are also not easy to investigate, Sanmark says. Although there are a lot of aerosols in the air, it is difficult to collect viruses even in hospitals. They are small and easily damaged.

“For ethical reasons, we also can’t do comparative studies that would intentionally make people sick. So it’s hard to say how much of the virus will end up being infected. ”

Of the uncertainties nevertheless, young people see improving indoor air as one way to combat pandemics and respiratory infections more generally ,.

“It’s worth remembering that it’s not one solution to fighting a pandemic.”

Just as masks, contact reduction, vaccines and hand hygiene are needed, investing in indoor air is one way to increase health safety, among others, Young says.

Epidemiologist consulting the World Health Organization Jussi Sane is more skeptical.

“Airborne diseases are quite susceptible to transmission. Good ventilation will probably reduce the risk of infection to some extent. The matter should be investigated using appropriate population-based methods. “

Sane points out that improving indoor air quality could make sense for completely different reasons as well.

“However, some others know better about its significance.”

Bringing air purifiers to school classes, Sane, on the other hand, doesn’t make sense in light of current knowledge.

“If anyone suggests this, I’d like to see the numbers on which the calculation is based.”