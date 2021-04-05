For several weeks now, the mood in much of USA it was one of immense joy.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the coronavirus have fallen considerably since they peaked, and millions of people are being vaccinated every day.

Restaurants, shops, and schools had reopened. Some states, like Texas and Florida, they put aside all precautions.

By certain measurable standards, Americans are winning the war by coronavirus.

Powerful vaccines and rapid application of these practically guarantee a return to normality: to barbecue with friends, summer camps and “pajama parties”.

A nurse samples a patient for infection in South Africa. Photo Joao Silva / The New York Times.

But it is becoming increasingly clear that the next few months will be painful.

Some viruses that are considered variants are spreading, with mutations that make the coronavirus more contagious and, in some cases, more deadly.

Even as vaccines were licensed last year, shedding light at the end of the pandemic, variants plagued the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

New variants have not stopped emerging: one week in California and the other in New York and Oregon.

As they take hold, these new versions of the coronavirus threaten to postpone the end of the pandemic.

At the moment, most vaccines appear to be effective against the variants.

But public health authorities are very concerned that future iterations of the virus could be more resistant immune response, perhaps forcing Americans to line up to receive reinforcements on a regular basis or even new vaccines.

“Evolution is not on our side,” said Devi Sridhar, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

“It seems that this pathogen is always changing in a way that makes it difficult for us to suppress it.”

Health authorities recognize the urgent need to keep track of these new viruses as they travel through the United States.

In fact, the highly contagious variant, B.1.1.7, swept the UK, now wreaks havoc in continental Europe, and is growing exponentially in the US.

A small set of genetic tests has identified more than 12,500 cases, many of them in Florida and Michigan.

As of March 13, this variant accounted for about 27 percent of new cases nationwide, up from 1 percent in early February.

The government of Biden has promised a “initial payment“Of 200 million dollars to increase surveillance, an injection of money with which it is expected that it will be possible to analyze samples of 25,000 patients each week to study the variants.

It’s an ambitious goal: in December, the country sequenced only a few hundred samples a week, and as of March 27 it increased to about 9,000 a week.

Until recently, the escalation of variant B.1.1.7 had gone unnoticed because infection rates were declining overall, and a false sense of security he deceived the Americans; then, the restrictions were relaxed prematurely, according to the researchers.

“The best way to think about B.1.1.7 and other variants is to consider them independent pandemics”Said Sebastian Funk, professor of infectious disease dynamics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“We are actually hampering our visibility by putting them all together to give a total number of cases.”

‘More contagious for more days’

The coronavirus was supposed to take longer to mutate.

Like all viruses, it would present mutations and evolve, giving rise to thousands of variants, as explained by scientists at the beginning of the pandemic.

But it would be years before it changed significantly, some even said it was a stupid virus.

The pathogen defied those predictions.

“We did expect the virus to change, but we did not anticipate how quickly it would happen,” said Michael Diamond, a viral immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

A variant only becomes of general interest if it is more contagious than the parent virus, causes more severe disease, or hampers the immune response.

Variants identified in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil meet these criteria.

Variant B.1.1.7, the first to gain widespread attention, it is about 60 percent more contagious and 67 percent more lethal than the original form of the virus, according to the most recent estimates.

The variant does not differ from the original in how it spreads, but infected people appear to have a higher viral load and for a longer time, said Katrina Lythgoe, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Oxford.

“Are more contagious for more days“, He said.

So contagious is variant B.1.1.7 that the UK managed to reduce infections only after almost three months of strict confinement, in addition to an aggressive vaccination program.

Still, the cases declined more slowly than in March and April last year, when there was another similar lockdown.

For too long, government authorities ignored the threat.

“Flattening the case curve can mask the emergence of new variants,” said Carl Pearson, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “And the longer that flattening lasts, the worse the problem will be.”

In the United States, coronavirus infections began to decline rapidly in January, soon prompting many state leaders to reopen businesses and relax restrictions.

But time and again scientists warned that the decline in infections would be brief.

In mid-March, after the rate fell to about 55,000 cases and 1,500 deaths a day, some states – especially Michigan – began to see a rebound.

Since then, the numbers in the United States have not stopped increasing.

As of Saturday, the daily count was almost 69,000, and the weekly average was 19 percent higher than two weeks earlier.

The variant is especially dominant in Florida, a state that did not see an increase in cases when restrictions were relaxed.

Other states relied on this to justify its reopening. But now Florida’s infection rate is on the rise.

The variant likely only went unnoticed thanks to what scientists call seasonality.

Seasons

During the spring, respiratory infections are not very common in Florida, said Sarah Cobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago.

Last year in Florida, coronavirus infections peaked in the summer as the heat made people prefer to be indoors, and it may happen again.

“I still do not believe that we are out of danger,” Cobey said of the country in general.

“If we don’t have another wave this spring, then I’m going to be very, very worried about the fall.”

Although most vaccines are effective against B.1.1.7, researchers are increasingly concerned about other variants that contain a mutation called E484K. (Scientists call it “Eek”, which is pronounced “ik” in Spanish).

This mutation has independently evolved into many variants around the world, suggesting that it offers the virus a powerful survival advantage.

In laboratory studies, vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern appear to be slightly less effective against B.1.351, the variant identified in South Africa.

This variant contains the eek mutation, which appears to allow the virus to partly bypass the body’s immune response.

Vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax they were even less powerful against B.1.351.

“I think that for the next year or two, E484K will be the most worrisome mutation,” said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Center for Cancer Research in Seattle.

The mutation slightly alters the so-called spike protein that is on the surface of the coronavirus, making it slightly more difficult for the antibodies to adhere to and destroy the invader.

The good news is that the virus does not seem to have many resources to survive, making it easier for scientists to find and block those defenses.

“I’m pretty glad there aren’t many options,” said Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York.

The eek mutation appears to be the virus’s main defense against the immune system.

Recently, some South African researchers reported that a new vaccine directed against B.1.351 also promises to combat all other variants.

In some form or another, the new coronavirus is here to stay, many scientists believe. There could be many variants circulating in the country at the same time, as with the common cold and flu coronaviruses, which is why keeping these viruses away may require an injection each year, as with the influenza vaccine.

The best way to curb the emergence of dangerous variants is to keep the number of cases low now and immunize the vast majority of the world – not just Americans – as quickly as possible.

If many areas of the planet remain unprotecteds, the virus will continue to evolve in dangerous ways.

“This could be something we will deal with for a long time,” said Rosalind Eggo, a public health researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

But, he added: “Even if it changes again, which is very likely, we are now in a position much better and more solid than a year ago to face it ”.

