Coronavirus Vapaavuori finds it difficult to tighten restaurant restrictions: “There will be a lot of substitute sufferers”

There are so many instructions and recommendations now that it is not easy to stay in the cart at Helsinki City Hall either.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) considers the latest government policies of the country to be an unnecessarily absolute means of curbing coronavirus infections.

Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) A press conference today confirmed that the government intends to tighten restrictions on restaurant opening and drinking in those provinces where coronavirus infections are on the rise. One of these counties is Uusimaa.

In practice, this means that next weekend, on the night between Saturday and Sunday at 00.00, all restaurants from Loviisa to Hanko will be closed. On Sunday evening, the drink will end as early as 10 pm and the restaurants will have to close their doors at 11 pm.

The tightening of opening hours will only take effect a couple of days after the previous tightening of restaurant opening hours has been introduced. From Thursday, drinks must end at 24:00 and restaurants must close no later than 01:00.

Also read: The traffic light in Uusimaa and four other provinces will advance to 10 pm, restaurants closed at 11 pm

The metropolitan area The coordination group of the big cities and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) announced on Tuesday that it will strengthen the supervision of restaurants. The aim is to tackle high-risk restaurants in terms of proliferation through separate measures.

The idea of ​​Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa was to combat the new tightening now outlined by the government.

According to Vapaavuori, special monitoring of restaurants that violate health safety will come into force, even though the government has tightened its own.

Hus is already able to detect if infections have started to spread in a restaurant. The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has the power to decide on various measures until the restaurant is closed.

“Special surveillance is supposed to act as a deterrent. Restaurants know that breaking the guidelines can even lead to closure, ”says Vapaavuori.

Free mountain considers the government’s new policy to be very difficult for restaurants due to the halving of both opening hours and customer seats. He estimates that the operation of many restaurants will become unprofitable.

“There will be a lot of substitute sufferers. However, a large number of restaurateurs have acted very responsibly, ”says Vapaavuori.

In his corona information on Wednesday, Vapaavuori stated that instructions and recommendations related to the epidemic are now so abundant from various quarters that even Helsinki City Hall has difficulty keeping up with them.

“There are travel restrictions, restrictions in public spaces, telework recommendations, school recommendations. Some of the instructions and recommendations are also difficult to read, ”Vapaavuori commented.

The City of Helsinki compiles regulations, recommendations and instructions related to the corona on its own website.