Coronavirus Vantaa’s young adults have taken the fewest vaccinations in the Helsinki metropolitan area – this may be due to unavailability

Timo Aronkytö, Deputy Mayor of Vantaa, thinks that some young people do not see the corona as a risk.

Vantaa has clearly lagged behind Helsinki in vaccinating young adults against the coronavirus.

The differences in the 25-34 age group are about ten percentage points in favor of Helsinki for both the first and second vaccine doses.

While 60.7 per cent of 25–29-year-olds in Helsinki had also applied for a second dose of vaccine by Wednesday, 15 September, the corresponding figure in Vantaa was 49.7 per cent.

By 15 September, 64.2 per cent of the age group of 30–34-year-olds had applied for a second dose of the vaccine in Helsinki, but only 54.2 per cent in Vantaa.

Also in the younger age groups, the difference between those who received the first dose of vaccine is more than ten percent. Helsinki residents aged 20–24 have taken the first vaccine clearly more often than their Vantaa peers.

In the age group of 35–39, the differences are no longer as large, although Helsinki is clearly ahead in this group as well.

Espoo is also well behind Helsinki in vaccinating 25–29-year-olds and 30–34-year-olds, while the difference in the second group’s second dose is about ten percentage points.

The data can be found in the vaccination register of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Thus there are probably several reasons for the significant differences between the cities, thinks the deputy mayor responsible for social and health services in Vantaa Timo Aronkytö.

One reason may be that a significantly higher proportion of Vantaa residents aged 20–34 may have contracted a disease caused by the coronavirus, Aronkytö says.

And once you’ve gained immunity through illness, there’s no need to rush to vaccinate. According to current knowledge, the incidence of coronavirus disease provides protection for at least six months for the majority of patients.

Vantaa also has a relatively larger number of foreign-speaking people aged 20–34, ie something other than those who speak Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue. Vantaa has the largest relative share of foreign speakers in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, 22 per cent of all residents.

In the spring, up to half of all coronary infections in Vantaa were diagnosed in foreign speakers. They have been over-represented in infections found along the coronavirus epidemic because, on average, foreign-speakers live more cramped and often do jobs where there is no opportunity for teleworking.

“In the spring, a lot of attention was paid to this and a lot of instructions were given,” Aronkytö says. However, Aronkydo has no definite answers.

Second the possible reason, according to Aronkydö, is that “some of our young adults think that this coronavirus epidemic will not affect them so much”. On the other hand, some young people in Helsinki certainly think the same.

“Some think their risk is quite small and through that they make a value choice not to apply for vaccination.”

According to Aronkydö, this is not even a negative vaccine. He calls it inaccessibility.

“They think the disease is a disease of at-risk groups and the elderly, as it is in many ways.”

Infectious diseases Doctor in charge in Vantaa Kirsi Valtonen lists a third factor influencing vaccinations in Vantaa, ie the lower level of education than its neighbors.

The level of education has been found to have a direct impact on the transmission of health information.

Vantaa has offered vaccines at a low threshold, and has organized popup vaccination points, as have the neighboring municipalities. However, this is not enough.

“For a while that summer, it looked like we were even ahead of our neighbors in the age group of young adults. I said then that the situation will change, because now the most enthusiastic people are looking for vaccines, ”says Valtonen.

Valtonen was able to predict the course of events, because the same phenomenon has also been seen in influenza vaccinations, where Vantaa has lagged behind its neighbors.

In Valtonen’s opinion, the demographic structure of Vantaa explains the differences in vaccine coverage. When a large number of foreign speakers are combined with Vantaa’s lower level of education, it becomes more difficult to reach different target groups.

Information about vaccinations is disseminated through intermediaries such as organizations of different language groups. In this case, however, the message is not conveyed as emphatically as if the young adults were able to follow the Finnish media or official communications.

In thought however, there are two pitfalls. However, one of the unvaccinated young people gets a serious illness and gets into the intensive care unit and maybe dies, it can’t be said to whom it will come, but to whom it will come.

“The risk is always there, even if it’s small.”

The risk can be virtually eliminated by applying for a vaccine that has only mild and transient side effects for a completely overwhelming proportion of people, as with any vaccine. So you should apply for the vaccine just for your own well-being, Aronkytö says.

Second the pitfall is in the opening up of society that is now being done. The lower the viral load in the population, the easier it is to remove restrictions, allow people to travel, engage, rush to culture, meet parents and grandparents.

“If there is a lot of the virus in the unvaccinated or under-vaccinated population, then it is also in the vaccinated population, not much but to some extent,” Aronkytö says.

Unvaccinated people can at least spread the disease even if they do not get the serious disease themselves. When a disease spreads to at-risk groups, a serious disease is more likely to be acquired in that group even if vaccinated.

Aron consumption refers to the situation in certain cities in Israel and Canada, such as Calgary.

“In Israel, the disease is spreading among the unvaccinated and the disease cannot be controlled, even though vaccination coverage was already good, it just wasn’t good enough. In Canada, on the other hand, there are cities with poor vaccination coverage and an epidemic. ”