Coronavirus Vantaa’s Viljanen and Helsinki’s Vapaavuori took a strong stand in favor of secondary education: “Restrictions have clearly continued for too long”

Juha Tuominen, CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, appealed to the ski holidaymakers at the corona coordination group: “Ski holiday is a sports holiday and not a party holiday!”

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group announced on Thursday that secondary students will have a limited transfer to contact teaching from March 1st. Other existing restrictions will continue in their current form until the end of March.

Switching to limited contact teaching means that no more than half of the 1st and 2nd year high school students take turns in contact teaching. The group sizes are adjusted so that the safety distances can be maintained.

The upper secondary schools take care of the teaching arrangements so that the instructions and regulations concerning health safety are fully followed in contact studies and that there are no long distance learning periods for an individual student.

In addition, all students participating in student transcripts will transition to distance learning from March 1 to secure student transcripts. Such students include, for example, high school graduates who have missed arrears, as well as sophomores who are now starting their undergraduate studies.

Vocational education is moving to teaching arrangements in which one third of the students in the learning communities or places are in contact teaching at a time, which means that there is more space in the educational institutions and safety gaps can be implemented.

Vantaa mayor Ritva Viljanen and the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori gave strong speeches at the press conference in favor of the transition to partial secondary contact. At the same time, Viljanen reminded that the opening of children’s and young people’s hobbies at the beginning of February has not caused an outbreak of infection.

According to Viljanen, pediatricians, school management, parents and young people themselves have expressed concern about the effects of continuing distance learning. Distance school has continued in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area for almost a year.

“The restrictions have clearly lasted too long. Children have the right to go to school. The disadvantages of distance school, especially the social and mental benefits, clearly outweigh the benefits in the Helsinki metropolitan area, ”Viljanen said.

“Distance school has broken the structure of young people’s everyday lives and is not a substitute for contact teaching in the long run. It causes symptom and various unwanted behavior. The lives of young people need to be restored to normal channels, conditions that are controlled and safe. ”

He emphasized the difference between the metropolitan area and the rest of the country: in the metropolitan area, young people have had to be in distance learning at a time when this has not been the case everywhere else.

“According to experts, learning has declined, and this has been particularly the case for young people with special needs. The situation leads to inequality. ”

Viljasen According to, distance learning has significant negative effects: in Helsinki, 65 per cent of young people in distance schools have said that they are learning worse and 57 per cent of high school students have reported depression or hopelessness.

Viljanen also pointed out that the distance school is piling up problems for those young people and families who already have challenges. Many young people are no longer being reached and family nausea has increased. Even previously very successful students have begun to fall off the sled and skip courses.

“Distance school doesn’t always feel real. In the digital world, the line between right and wrong is blurred when a safe adult is missing. Young people long for regularity and ordinary everyday life. There are more and more mental health problems such as depression. ”

According to Viljanen, the distance school has also not stopped young people from applying for social contacts. Now, contacts only take place instead of school, for example in shopping malls, in safer conditions.

Also Like Viljanen, Mayor Jan Vapaavuori appealed to the pediatricians’ view of the situation. He referred to the publication of five pediatricians from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS) published in HS at the beginning of February. position.

According to doctors, the reason for continuing to distance school could be an increase in the number of serious coronary infections in children, an increase in serious infections in school staff or the fact that schools act as virus incubators.

“There is no evidence of any of these,” Vapaavuori said.

“Cities have overall responsibility for the social, economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Restricting the lives of children and young people can have long-term effects reminiscent of the recession of the 1990s. ”

At the same time, however, Vapaavuori acknowledged that the disease situation is currently grim and the British virus variant is a matter of great concern.

Member of the Coalition Party and Helsinki City Councilor Terhi Schoolgirl wrote an instant messaging service on Twitter opposing the transition to partial contact teaching. According to him, this is the “Tegnell line”:

Espoo mayor Jukka Mäkelä said at the event that the Helsinki Metropolitan Area is preparing for the partial introduction of the powers allowed by the new Infectious Diseases Act with respect to Article 58d.

The article stipulates the obligation to organize the use of facilities intended for the public or the residence of a limited number of customers or participants in such a way that it is possible for customers and participants and groups to avoid close contact with each other.

An operator may fulfill its obligations by limiting the number of customers, by arranging customer locations or facilities, or in another way that takes into account the specific features of its operations. The decision may apply extensively to both private and public customer premises, with the exception of restaurants.

The coordination group called on public and private actors to prepare for the introduction of the restriction. The decision on the matter will be made either by the regional administrative agency or by the municipalities in their own territory after the law enters into force.

Helsinki and the managing director of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Juha Tuominen said at the event that coronary infections have started in the Hus area to “quite a sharp rise”.

“For those over 60, infections have been kept under control, but for middle-aged people, infections are on the rise. They are also more sensitive to the hospital and the intensive care unit, and this is already visible in the wards. ”

The percentage increase in infections is greatest in the under-30 age group.

The number of people in hospital is not yet close to the level of the most difficult months of the spring, but Tuominen said he was still worried. For example, the number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased.

“This number of patients, like what we have now, can be treated without other treatment suffering. If the number of coronary patients increases, this will no longer be the case. ”

According to Tuominen, the proportion of virus variants called the British variant in positive corona samples has increased significantly. While in week four the variant accounted for 9 percent of the positive samples, in week six the reading was already 46 percent.

Tuominen ended his presentation on a petition to ski holidaymakers.

“A ski holiday is a sports holiday, not a party holiday!”