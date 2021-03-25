Coronavirus Vantaa was the worst corona point in Finland, but two weeks ago the curve turned – How did it succeed?

The information campaign targeted at foreign speakers and the increase in tracers have been more effective, says Deputy Mayor Timo Aronkytö.

Coronavirus infections The descriptive statistical curve for Vantaa now looks like what is being sought everywhere.

Until a month ago, the incidence of infections fluctuated in Finland’s highest readings. At the end of February, infection tracking, ie reporting to the exposed, dragged on so badly in Vantaa that the deputy mayor in charge of social and health services Timo Aronkytö described the situation “Extremely critical”.

The turnaround took place on March 13th. Three days later, the incidence curve falling to Vantaa on 16 March intersected the Helsinki curve – that is, the neighboring city overtook Vantaa for a long time in terms of the number of new infections in relation to the population.

How has the city got its infection curve down so clearly?

Infection tracing, ie identifying related parties and other exposed individuals, is one of the most important means of controlling the epidemic.

“The answer (to the improved situation in Vantaa) is a systematic focus on controlling the disease situation,” Aronkytö now says.

In the metropolitan area in places up to half of the corona cases has recently been found in foreign languages. In the population of Vantaa, the proportion of foreigners is relatively the highest among all Finnish municipalities: one in five Vantaa residents.

“The number one reason is that we did a massive information campaign for the foreign-speaking population.”

The mayor of Vantaa has been the frontrunner of the campaign Ritva Viljanen (sd), mainly remotely, of course. Other health experts have also been involved in the working group set up to increase foreign language corona knowledge. The campaign has been taken to the own events of both religious groups and other residents.

Youth workers, on the other hand, have approached their own target group.

“A multilingual population may be vigilant with the authorities. Now we approached with a positive, advisory approach. ”

Irreplaceable benefits seem to have been there as well the closure of restaurants. It was not Vantaa’s decision, but restaurants have been closed in much of the country since 9 March.

“The gang sitting in the raflo was driven to lust,” Aronkytö describes.

As a matter of urgency, the Defense Forces received help in tracing the infection, of which about a dozen health professionals came to the rescue for two weeks. At the time of the “extremely critical” situation, there were about 40 trackers. Now, about 50 physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other rehabilitation professionals have been transferred to tracking for a fixed period of time.

At the same time, these operations have been temporarily suspended.

According to Aronkydö, a total of almost a hundred people now work in infection control. Infected people now receive the information in 1-2 days. For those exposed, the information still goes at most in about a week, but according to Aronkydö, faster than at the end of February.

One targeted testing and advice on the construction industry, which is also affected by clusters, has also been an effective tool. The city’s infectious disease unit has also imposed extensive quarantines on construction sites, schools and kindergartens. When the weak situation in Vantaa was reported, public awareness and caution also increased, Aronkytö estimates.

“Masks began to appear in malls and public transportation.”

However, Aronkytö warns against declaring that Vantaa has overcome the epidemic.

“Not at all! The disease, and especially the infectious virus variants, are unpredictable. Considerable changes to the restrictions still need to be made in all areas to control the disease situation. ”

Aronkytö only dares to say that the progress of vaccinations and the arrival of summer will naturally take the epidemic in a calm direction – but there is time for that.

Also Hus’s chief infection specialist Asko Järvinen warns against rejoicing and says the epidemic situation in the Hus area as a whole is still serious.

“We are still in dangerously high infection rates. If we start from this and go up by force, we are in a very awkward situation. We should get at least a third of the current one, so that we can somehow think with confidence that the situation will not get very difficult, ”says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, however, it is positive that in addition to Vantaa, the incidence figures in Helsinki and Espoo have leveled off slightly. Throughout the epidemic, the situation in Espoo has been the calmest of the cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“Last week, the rise in (infections) in the Hus area came to a halt. A cautious prediction is that the incidence is at the same level. No very clear decline is expected or seen, but the infection rates have leveled off. ”

At the same time, however, the epidemic has spread beyond the borders of the metropolitan area.

“If we look geographically, this is a bit spread outside the municipalities in the metropolitan area. There are a little more infections elsewhere as well, ”says Järvinen.

Existing the effects of restrictive measures, and in particular where restrictions are best bitten, are delayed in the statistics.

“If restrictive measures are taken, they will not appear until two weeks after the infections have taken place.”

Infections in restaurants and schools have decreased in the Hus area, but according to Järvinen, even before secondary schools switched to distance education, it was difficult to know whether the infection had occurred at school or in groups of friends.

The government is currently preparing restrictions on movement to the worst-spreading areas, with the goal of reducing social contacts.

Vantaa Järvinen still has reservations about the situation.

“If infection tracing has been a problem, it may not have been guided by exposure in the same proportion to the samples,” he says.

Infection tracing has hurt the entire Hus area. At present, according to Järvinen, in about 40% of cases, the source of the infection remains unclear, even though the number of surveillance staff in the hospital district has been significantly increased.

In other municipalities, as in Vantaa, efforts are also being made to target communication to those groups among which infections have occurred.

“Foreign language communication has been strongly advanced in all municipalities.”

“Some groups have a higher proportion of positives, they have less testing, it can also affect what the general disease situation looks like.”