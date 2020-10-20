Coronavirus Vantaa announces that it is in the process of spreading the corona epidemic – the rest of Uusimaa has not set a policy on the situation

At 12 o’clock, Vantaa will hold corona information about the city’s epidemic situation.

Vantaa estimates that the city is now in the process of spreading the corona epidemic. The city released in the morning bulletin that the third the transition to this stage is based on statistics.

Vantaa is part of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), which has so far announced that the area is still in the process of accelerating the epidemic, which is a milder phase than the spread. This is preceded by a basic level.

The three stages are the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health published in early September the tools of the action plan to outline the evolution of the epidemic and facilitate the choice of the right means of containment.

In the spreading phase, only Vaasa Hospital District has previously stated that it is in Finland.

Vantaa will hold corona information at 12 noon, with the mayor Ritva Viljanen reports on the state of the city’s coronavirus epidemic.

HS asked Hus’s chief administrative officer on Monday From Teppo Heikkilä, whether Uusimaa is entering the spread phase of the epidemic, but Heikkilä did not take a direct position on the matter.

Also the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori did not comment on whether the Joint Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group intends to line the epidemic to a new phase.

THL: n according to statistics, in Uusimaa at least two of the spreading stage criteria are met. it is not possible to identify half of the sources of infections and the incidence rate also exceeds the spread limit.

The third criterion is also close to being met, as the proportion of positive test results is at the border of the spread phase, in almost 2% of all test results.