“We came close to disaster, so it’s a huge relief.” The president of Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) Valérie Pécresse announced on Tuesday, September 8, that she had reached an agreement with the government to compensate for the loss of revenue linked to Covid-19. These are estimated at 2.6 billion euros this year.

“It is a historic moment. The transport rescue plan was signed between IDFM and the State”, said Valérie Pécresse, recalling that the negotiations had been bitter with the executive. “We signed an agreement to fully compensate for lost revenue”, insisted the elected.

Travelers will not be called upon to pay the price for the Covid crisis.Valérie Pécresse, President of Ile-de-France Mobilitésto AFP

“We will not slow down any of the many investment projects we have in transport. (…) We will not reduce the transport supply either”, also underlined Valérie Pécresse.

The State will pay the regional transport authority a subsidy to cover between 80 and 100% the losses of the “mobility payment” (a tax on the payroll of companies with more than 11 people). These losses are estimated at 1 billion euros.

For the bulk of the 1.6 billion euros in lost passenger revenue, and a possible remainder of the shortfall for the “mobility payment “, the government will grant a repayable advance of 1.1 billion to 1.4 billion. “We got it to be at zero rate, and it will be reimbursed over 16 years and progressively. We have calculated the repayment deadlines according to our forecasts of reconstitution of our revenues”, detailed Valérie Pécresse. RATP and SNCF will also cover 10% of these losses under the contract between them and IDFM.