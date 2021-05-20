The United Arab Emirates approved the use of Sinopharm booster vaccines against the coronavirus. They will apply them with the aim of stimulate antibodies and protect vaccinated residents against the new strains.

Those eligible are residents who have received the complete vaccination. The priority would be the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Sinopharm booster vaccine should be given six months later the vaccinated person has received the second dose.

The third dose should be applied six months after the second. Photo: EFE

Dr. RameshAster Hospital intern, Qusais, explained to the Khaleej Times how booster doses work.

“The antibody response to the booster dose is characterized by a shorter lag period as the body is previously exposed. The response is fast, powerful and produces significant levels of antibodies that can last longer, “reported the professional.

He also argued that the accelerated response is achieved thanks to “immune memory.”

The United Arab Emirates administered 11.4 million vaccines. Photo: EFE

More than 73.88 percent of the eligible groups in the United Arab Emirates received the vaccine and most of them are residents over 16 years of age (it was applied in more than 80 percent of the elderly population, which is the priority).

NCEMA, the National Authority for Crisis and Emergency Disaster Management, announced the measure through a message on its official Twitter account.

NCEMA’s tweet announcing the strategy. Photo: Capture Twitter.

“As part of the UAE’s proactive strategy to provide maximum protection to society, an additional support dose of Sinopharm is now available for people who have previously received the vaccine and who have completed more than 6 months from the second dose. ”, Can be read in one of the entity’s tweets.

The Sinopharm is one of the four that are applied in Argentina. Photo: EFE

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was shown to be effective up to 79 percent to prevent severe cases and is based on adenovirus (weakened or inactivated virus). This differentiates it from those of Pfizer and Moderna, for example, which use advanced messenger RNA technology.

The vaccination campaign in the Emirates began in December and since that month the country managed to lower the curve that was maintaining at 4,000 daily cases. Over time they managed to stabilize it at 3000 and today they are averaging 1200.

Sinopharm is not the only vaccine offered by the Emirates. Since December the country distributed more than 11.4 million of doses of Chinese vaccines, Pfizer-Biontech and AstraZeneca, among others.

WHO on Sinopharm

This Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) talked about the chinese vaccine.

A dose of the Chinese vaccine in a vaccination center in Sri Lanka. Photo: EFE.

He recommended that the two doses needed to be immunized should be administered three or four weeks apart and after inoculation it takes about 15 days before full protection is achieved.

It is the first non-Western approved by WHO for emergency use.

In Argentina

Sinopharm is one of the four vaccines that are applied in Argentina. The other three are Sputnik V, Covishield, and AstraZeneca.

On the 4th of this month, the Chinese embassy in Argentina ratified that agreements were reached with the Government to Sinopharm vaccine production in the country.

“After the meeting with the Minister of Health of the Nation Carla vizzotti, The Embassador Zou Xiaoli affirmed that agreements were reached for the production of Sinopharm vaccines in Argentina ”, begins one of the announcements made by the embassy on Twitter.

The Chinese Embassy in Argentina communicated it on their networks. Photo: Capture Twitter.

“The pharmaceutical companies of both countries will immediately carry out consultations to start production as soon as possible,” he completes.

Carla Vizzotti, the Minister of Health of the Argentine Nation. Photo: DPA.

Vizzotti highlighted “the goodwill” of both governments and private sector partners. Also the “strategic relevance” that means for the country “the possibility of collaborating and being part of the research and the chain of production of vaccines used in Argentina and Latin America in the medium and long term.”

As of the 15th of this month, Argentina received 12,698,250 of vaccines and 4 million belong to Sinopharm. The latter arrived on three flights from China.