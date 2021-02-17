Demands everywhere and at almost any price, Can the vaccine market become the goose that lays golden eggs for its producers? And what consequences will the pandemic have on the pharmaceutical sector?

The American company Pfizer announced that only in 2021 the sales of its vaccine against covid-19, developed together with the German company BioNTech, they stand at $ 15 billion.

If you add the other vaccines against coronavirus, “the market could have results of 30 to 40 billion dollars this year“Loïc Chabanier, from the Ernest & Young consultancy, told AFP. An annual sales volume greater than that of the spell of the other vaccines.

The sale to the European Union of 160 million Moderna vaccines at $ 18 per dose (as the Belgian economy manager accidentally revealed on Twitter) represents a hypothetical benefit for the US firm of 3 billion dollars.

However, specialists consider it difficult to determine profit margin for laboratoriesSince the prices of a vaccine vary greatly from one company to another, as well as the technology and strategy used.

The Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca announced that for the duration of the pandemic it will sell its doses at the manufacturing price, $ 2.16 per unit.

Change of model

In any case, the pandemic has blown up the traditional economic model, considers Loïc Chabanier. “In the beginning, vaccines are not very profitable, the benefit is achieved in the long term. But now they are profitable from the get-go“, due to the strong demand, he explains.

Pfizer, for its part, hopes to achieve a margin before taxes of between 25 and 30%.

Although the specialists also highlight the risks that these laboratories assumed when developing the vaccines.

“They invested without knowing what they were going to find. Many candidates to get the vaccine drop out in this first phase “, explains Christelle Cottenceau, director of the French consultancy Alcimed.

The Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination center in France. AFP photo

“Pfizer invested nearly two billion dollars in their research, although they are going to get them back quickly, “says Cottenceau.

The first laboratories to get the vaccine achieve a privileged position in the market because they get huge orders. But that does not mean there is no room for others. What would happen if covid-19 turns into a new flu? If you had to vaccinate every year for each variant?

“Given the size and global impact of the pandemic, there is room for a few players,” says Loïc Chabanier.

“Those who arrive later will have a logistical advantage“thinks Jean-Jacques Le Fur, an analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

According to a recent GlobalData estimate, sales of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine could even drop 80% next year due to the effectiveness of other vaccines.

Good news for Christelle Cottenceau: “It maintains the level of competition.”

Covid-19 could, according to specialists, turn the cards face up in a very closed sector such as that of vaccines.

Four mastodons concentrate 90% of this industryAccording to EvaluatePharma: the US companies Pfizer and Merck, the British GSK and the French Sanofi.

But with the advent of messenger RNA vaccines (the innovative technology developed by Moderna and Pfizer) “will probably change part of the situation,” according to Chabanier.

“We can even imagine a combination of flu and coronavirus vaccines,” predicts Le Fur.

The cake to distribute with the new vaccines can be the entrance door for actors of the biotechnology, like russians and chinese, who have given so much to talk about in recent months.

Source; AFP

PB