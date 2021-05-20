Coronavirus Vaccines have been hospitalized for coronary heart disease and hundreds have been infected – What is known about vaccinees’ illness?

The Päijät-Häme and Kanta-Häme hospitals have treated several patients who have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

Päijät-Häme and confusing news has been heard about the hospitals in Kanta-Häme. A large proportion of hospital coronavirus patients are those who have already received the vaccine.

There are thirty coronavirus patients at Kanta-Häme Central Hospital in Hämeenlinna and the hospital district health center hospitals, at least half of whom have received the first dose of vaccine.

Most vaccinated coronary patients have come for treatment for other reasons, but the infection has only come or the disease has broken out in the hospital.

“For the most part, coronary symptoms are very mild and minor. When most belong to a significant risk group, without the vaccine, their symptoms would probably be much more severe, ”says the Chief Physician of Kanta-Häme Hospital District (KHSP). Sally Leskinen says.

Last week, there were also nine coronavirus patients in hospital in the Päijät-Häme Welfare Group (PHHYKY) who had received the vaccine. That’s almost half of all coronavirus patients.

Despite the vaccine, a person can become infected, especially if only a short time has passed since the vaccination and immunity has not yet developed. But in neither of the hospital areas has that been the case.

Everyone a long time had passed since the vaccinations. In at least one case, the person had already received both doses of the vaccine.

Although vaccines do not provide 100% protection against the disease and the person vaccinated in between can become infected, it is thought that the immunity that arises from vaccination will alleviate the disease. Still, the disease does not always remain mild, as hospital cases show.

In Päijät-Häme, everyone had ended up in hospital precisely because of coronary heart disease.

“In general, the fact that they have been hospitalized means that the symptoms have been quite brisk,” PHHYKY’s chief medical officer Tuomo Nieminen says.

In Kanta-Häme, some of the vaccinated patients have significant symptoms.

“The range of symptoms is quite large, although for the most part they are mild,” says Leskinen.

Patients are mostly elderly or at risk, but nurses and doctors have also been infected with vaccine-protected infections.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) hospitals have treated some coronavirus patients who have received their first vaccine.

“Within a few days, there have been two in intensive care and at least two in the wards who have fallen ill after the first dose of the vaccine,” says Hus’s assistant chief physician. Eeva Ruotsalainen.

An estimated 5 to 10 percent of coronavirus patients treated in wards during the spring have become ill after a single dose of vaccine.

Overall, post-vaccine infections have been very rare based on Hus registry monitoring.

To date, 627,000 people have received the first dose of vaccine in the Hus area. It is known that 459 of them have become infected since the vaccine. That makes 0.07 percent.

The second dose has been given to just under 75,000 people, 29 of whom have been infected. This is about half of what it is for those who received the first vaccine.

These figures indicate that immune protection is strengthened after the second dose. Penetration infections are less common.

“The first dose generally protects against serious illness. But it does not prevent illness or necessarily hospitalization, nor does it sufficiently prevent the spread of the disease, ”Ruotsalainen reminds.

Infections caused by vaccinated people have been detected at least in the City of Espoo’s infection surveillance. There, one probable follow-up infection has been reported in two vaccine recipients and 15 probable follow-on infections in a single vaccine dose.

In the world According to studies, the effectiveness of the vaccine is 50-70% after the first dose, depending on the vaccine, says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare. Hanna Nohynek. After the second dose, the effect increases to 80-95%.

Against the South African variant, the effect remains slightly weaker.

It is not known which form of coronavirus has caused the cases in Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme hospitals. It will become clear when virus sequencing is completed. The main suspect is the British variant.

Most of the vaccinated patients now in the hospital are elderly. In them, the vaccine may not provide as effective protection as in younger people. However, the age distribution of the cases can be explained by the fact that vaccines have largely been given only to the elderly.

Penetration infections may report that people have started to behave more carelessly after receiving the vaccine. However, the vaccine is not a reason to give up precautions such as masks and safety intervals.

“A vaccinated person can sigh with relief that he or she has received good protection against a serious illness. But you still have to understand that you can get a mild infection and, in rare cases, even a serious one and be infectious to another person, ”Nohynek says.

Husin Eeva Ruotsalainen emphasizes that precautions should be continued until herd immunity is achieved, ie 70-80% of the population has received both doses of vaccine.

“Due to the virus variants of concern, such as the South African variant, two doses of vaccine are needed for comprehensive protection.”