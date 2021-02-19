Starting this Friday, a turn may be requested for the coronavirus vaccination campaign between adults over 80 years old. The doses will begin to be applied on Monday in 29 public vaccination centers and another 7 private ones.

The system to request shifts will be enabled at 2:00 p.m. through the website buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid. You can also reserve a place through line 147.

The Buenos Aires government announced the second stage of the vaccination campaign, aimed at older adults, after the arrival in the country of a consignment of 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, manufactured in India.

“Starting Monday we will open vaccination to the second stage, of those of legal age. It is very important because the City has the highest rate of seniors. We are going to open the registration by age limits, “said the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

According to data from the Department of Statistics and Censuses, in the City of Buenos Aires live 366,700 people over 70 years of age.

From Health they explained that they will open the registration for the successive stages as the vaccines are available, which are delivered by the Nation. For now, it is known that of the new batch of 400,000 Sputnik V vaccines that arrived in the country on February 12 there are 39,000 doses for Capital. How many of the Covishield shipment will be released has yet to be reported.

Regarding the characteristics of the vaccine, unlike Sputnik, Covishield presents fewer logistical problemsas it can be stored at temperatures closer to the standard (between 2 ° C and 8 ° C).

It is made up of a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus (known as adenovirus) and has been modified to look more like the coronavirus, without causing illness.

Schedule

The Wednesday at 10 the registration was reopened for independent Health professionals who can get vaccinated at River. There, 5,660 doses of the first component will be applied. To get a turn, which is requested through buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid, validation of professional registration and residence is required.

In turn, this Friday at 2:00 p.m. and through the same website, registration is opened for those over 80 to receive the vaccine.

How is the campaign to vaccinate the elderly

The first to receive the vaccine will be those who live in homes for the elderly, without having to ask for an appointment. For them, the campaign will begin on Monday with 8 mobile units that will transport 40 professionals. It is expected to vaccinate 16,542 people in 498 residences.

On Monday 22nd, the vaccination for adults over 80 will also begin, for which it is necessary to make an appointment through the page buenosaires.gov.ar/vacunacovid or the number 147.

Applications will be made in 29 public and 7 private centers distributed in all Buenos Aires neighborhoods, so that everyone has one nearby. These vaccination points will be different from those designated for health workers.

Stages

The Buenos Aires government follows the schedule of stages stipulated by the Nation for vaccination.

Stage 1 began with the health personnel, staggered according to the risk stratification of the activity.

Stage 2 will be for adults 70 years of age and over and older people residing in long-term homes.

Stage 3 is intended for adults aged 60 to 69 years.

Stage 4 includes armed forces, security and prison service personnel.

Stage 5 is aimed at adults between the ages of 18 and 59 from at-risk groups.

In stage 6, teaching and non-teaching staff (initial, primary and secondary) will be vaccinated.

Lastly, other strategic populations defined by jurisdictions and dose availability will follow.

