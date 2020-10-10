This is what was reported on Friday the Medicines Agency and Health Insurance. “The delay cannot be made up in 2020”, they warn.

The fall in sales of certain drugs, linked to the destabilization of the health system since the confinement, has still not been caught up, especially for vaccines or products necessary for cancer screening. This was indicated on Friday, October 9, by the Medicines Agency and Health Insurance.

“The delay cannot be made up in 2020”, warn the ANSM and the CNAM in the fourth part of their study on the delivery of prescription drugs in pharmacies, an indicator of possible dysfunctions in the use of health professionals for care unrelated to Covid-19.

After a “storage phenomenon” at the start of confinement, followed by “under-consumption” in the weeks that followed, the consumption of treatments for diabetes or cardiovascular diseases returned to normal for patients already treated, shows the survey which covers the period from March 16 to September 13.

On the other hand, the comparison with the two previous years shows “a lack of initiation of treatment” for new patients. Compared to the expected level, the initiation of new treatments to regulate cholesterol (statins) or to treat cardiac or renal failure (furosemide) have thus fallen by at least 10%. The new prescriptions for antiplatelet agents (such as aspirin), anticoagulants or certain drugs against hypertension have registered the same evolution.

The ANSM and the CNAM also note a decrease “disturbing” the delivery of drugs linked to serious illnesses, such as cyclosporine (an immunosuppressant used after an organ transplant), treatment for renal failure and cancer, or treatment for moderate to severe pain (codeine, tramadol, etc. .).

“Another worrying phenomenon: the fall, not recoverable in 2020, in the consumption of products for medical diagnostics by endoscopy or imaging, essential for diagnosing certain cancers or serious diseases”, with for example 250,000 preparations for colonoscopy less compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease gives rise to fear “substantial delays in taking charge” In the coming months.

The “very sharp decrease in the delivery and use of products which require administration by a health professional” (injections of treatments against AMD, insertion of IUDs, etc.) is also confirmed, as is the “strong deficit” infant immunization, HPV virus and tetanus.

On the other hand, anxiolytics and hypnotics “saw their consumption and their establishment persistently increased during and after confinement”, with 1.1 million and 480,000 additional treatments delivered in six months compared to the expected level. This augmentation “probably reflects the significant psychological impact of the Covid-19 epidemic and its social, professional and economic consequences”, advances the study.