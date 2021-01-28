The demand for vaccines against Covid-19 outperforms global supply, and both the frustrated population and governments want to know how to get more. Much more. Right now.

The problem, indicated the vaccine specialist Maria Elena Bottazzi, from the Baylor School of Medicine, is that “it’s not like add more water to the soup”

Manufacturers of covid vaccines need to get things right by scaling production to hundreds of millions of doses, and every little setback can lead to a delay. Some of its ingredients have not been produced never to the enormous volume needed now.

And the seemingly straightforward proposals that other factories change their production to make the new vaccines cannot be applied. from one day to the next.

A soccer field-sized “refrigerator farm” at Pfizer’s plant in Puurs, Belgium. Photo: AP

This same week, the French pharmaceutical Sanofi announced the unusual decision that will help pack and package some vaccines produced by its competitor Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. But those doses won’t start rolling in until the summer, and Sanofi has the space available at its German factory only because its own vaccine has been delayed, which is bad news for total supplies globally.

“We thought, well, okay, they’re like shirts, right? I’ll just have somewhere else to make them, ” said Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, an adviser to the US government on vaccines. easy”.

Different vaccines, different recipes

The different classes of vaccines that are being used in different countries train the body to recognize the new coronavirus, mainly the glycoprotein that covers it. But they require different technologies, raw materials, equipment and knowledge.

The two vaccines authorized for now in the United States, from Pfizer and Moderna, are made by placing a piece of genetic code called mRNA – the instructions for that glycoprotein – inside a little ball of fat.

Manufacture small quantities of mRNA It’s easy in a research lab, but “before this, no one had done a billion doses, not 100 million, not even a million doses of mRNA,” said Dr. Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania and that helped develop mRNA technology.

Refrigerated trucks load vaccines in Belgium. Photo: AP

Scaling it up doesn’t just mean multiplying the ingredients to get more. Creating mRNA involves a chemical reaction between enzymes and genetic elements, and Weissman pointed out that enzymes don’t work as efficiently andn large quantities.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is already in use in Britain and other countries, and the one expected to be launched by Johnson & Johnson soon, are made with a cold virus that carries the glycoprotein gene to the body. Its manufacture is very different: live cells of this virus are grown in huge bioreactors, before being extracted and purified.

“If the cells get old or tired or start to change, you can get less,” Weissman said. “There are many more variables and many more things you have to check.”

A more classic variety, “inactive” viruses like the one made by china Sinovac, still require more steps and a reinforced biosecurity because they are manufactured with coronavirus dead.

There is one thing that all vaccines have in common: they must be manufactured under strict rules requiring facilities that pass specific inspections and checks at every step, which time consuming but it is necessary to have confidence in the quality of all remittances.

What about the supply chain?

Production depends on getting enough raw material. Pfizer and Moderna insist they have reliable suppliers.

Still, a U.S. government spokesperson said logistics experts were working directly with vaccine manufacturers to anticipate and resolve any supply issues.

The CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, acknowledges that challenges remain.

Modern vaccine boxes, in the United States. Photo: AP

The company maintains production 24 hours a day, so if one day “a material is missing, we cannot start making products, and that capacity will be lost forever because we cannot compensate for it,” he recently explained to investors.

Pfizer has temporarily reduced deliveries in Europe for several weeks to make improvements to its factory in Belgium and increase production.

And sometimes remittances fall short. AstraZeneca told an outraged European Union that its company would also initially deliver fewer doses than promised. The reason cited: lower production than expected in some manufacturing centers in Europe.

More than in other industries, when you work with biological ingredients, “there are things that can go wrong and that will go wrong,” said Norman Baylor, former director of vaccines at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English). ) and that he described production variations as common.

How much is being manufactured?

That varies by country. Moderna and Pfizer expect to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by the end of March and another 100 million in the second quarter of the year. In president, Joe Biden, has announced plans to buy even more during the summer to vaccinate 300 million Americans total.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said this week at a Bloomberg conference that his company will end up delivering 120 million doses by the end of March, not because production is accelerated but because healthcare personnel are now allowed get an extra dose of each vial.

But getting six doses instead of five requires using specialized syringes, and there are doubts about the global supply. The United States ships batches of the special syringes with every shipment from Pfizer, said a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Pfizer also said that upgrades at its Belgium factory cause hassle now for longer-term benefits, as the changes will help increase global production to 2 billion doses this year instead of the 1.3 billion originally planned.

Moderna also recently announced that it will be able to deliver 600 million doses of vaccines in 2021, up from the 500 million originally planned, and that it was expanding its capacity with a view to reaching 1 billion.

But possibly the easiest way to get more doses is to check that other vaccines in development they work. US data on the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose drug are expected soon, and another company, Novavax, is in the final phase of trials.

Other options

For months, major vaccine companies signed “manufacturer contracts” in the United States and Europe to help them produce the doses and complete their packaging. Moderna, for example, works with the Swiss company. Lonza.

Outside of rich countries, the Serum Institute of India has a contract to manufacture 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is the manufacturer of vaccines biggest in the world, and it is expected to be a key supplier for developing countries.

The other vaccines

But some local efforts to increase supplies appear to have problems. Two Brazilian research institutes hope to manufacture millions of doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but have suffered delays not explained in the delivery of ingredients from China.

In addition, Bottazzi noted, the world also has to keep producing vaccines against polio, measles, meningitis and other diseases that continue to lurk during the pandemic.

Weissman, the University of Pennsylvania expert, made a call to patience.

“I think that every month we are going to do more vaccines than the previous month,” he said.

