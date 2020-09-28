Even after several months of the onset of the corona epidemic, there has been no decrease in infection cases in the country. More than 80 thousand cases are being reported every day. Amidst all this, people’s curiosity about the Corona vaccine is increasing. The central government has launched such a portal, on which the latest updates of every information related to the corona virus vaccine will be available. The portal was started by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “The web portal related to corona virus will have research development, clinical trials of corona vaccine, date of launch and other information available.” He said that online web portal regarding corona virus will be launched. has gone. all the people By visiting this portal Will be able to read new information about research development and clinical trials.

The Health Ministry once again stated that the corona vaccine will be available in the country next year. He said, “Rapid research is being done to develop the vaccine. Currently, there are at least three such vaccines in the country, which are undergoing trials. We expect the vaccine to be available in the first quarter of 2021. ”

The Ministry of Health also released a 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Harshvardhan said that today is a historic day for ICMR. Today, it is an honor for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR. He said that the contribution of scientists associated with it is memorable and serves as an inspiration for the coming scientists.

Earlier, on September 13, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also gave information on the Corona virus vaccine. He assured the people that the government was taking full precautions in the human trial of the vaccine. He had said, “Issues like vaccine safety, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production, deadlines etc. are also being discussed in depth”.

How many cases of corona in the country?

With the arrival of 82,170 new cases of Kovid-19 in India, the total number of infected people has crossed 6 million on Monday, while 74,893 people have become free of infection and the number of cured people in the country has increased to 50.17 lakh. According to the ministry’s data, the total number of dead has risen to 95,542 with 1,039 deaths due to infection in the country. 9,62,640 patients of corona virus disease are being treated in the country, which is 15.85% of the total cases.