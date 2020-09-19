These are the 9 vaccines that are expected to be tied The 9 vaccines mentioned in the WHO list are AstraZeneca Oxford, Casino, Gamalaya Institute, Janssen Pharma, Synovac, Sinopharm (2 vaccines), Moderena and Pfizer / BioNTech.

Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine Oxford and AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 is believed to be ahead of the race although the trial was halted after a side effect appeared in between. The trial was later resumed. Serum Institute of India has partnered with it for production. It is claimed that this vaccine will be available by 2021.

Pfizer / BioNTech American company Pfizer and German company Bioentech vaccine are also in the final stage trials. Companies have said that if the trial is successful, the government can get approval by the end of October.

China’s vaccine is also in final stages The trial of Ad5-nCoV, a vaccine by the Chinese company, Casino of Biologics, is also in the final stages of trial. Scientists say that the vaccine may come on the market by December. Apart from this, the trial of Coronavac vaccine of Sinovac Biotech Pharma Company is also going on in China. By the end of the year, this vaccine is being claimed to be introduced in the market.

Gamalaya Research Institute Russia’s Gamalaya Research Institute is also conducting the final phase of the vaccine trial. However, it also launched the Sputnik V vaccine in August. Dr. Reddy’s Lab of India has tied up for this vaccine and the company has promised to provide 10 crore doses.

Johnson and johnson vaccine The pharma company of Johnson & Johnson has not yet started the Phase III trial but is planning to start soon. The company has entered into an agreement with the UK under which 100 million doses will be given to the UK.

Moderna Moderna’s vaccine is also undergoing a final phase trial. It is an American company. More than 30 thousand people were involved in its trial. The company plans to have the vaccine available by December.

According to the WHO List of Corona Vaccine list, the third phase of 9 vaccine trials is currently underway worldwide. For the past 8 months, the corona epidemic has caused worldwide devastation. A month later, the data will be released whether the Corona Vaccine Latest Update is ready for immediate approval or not. Overall, we can say that in the next one month, there is a lot of good news about the Corona vaccine.