Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan recently announced that by July 2021, one in five Indians will be vaccinated with the corona virus. The Union Minister recently said that the corona vaccine will be available in the country in the first quarter of 2021. Work is progressing rapidly on the Corona virus vaccine around the world including India. However, it is not yet known which vaccine will reach us first. More than seven vaccine trials are the final stage globally. Let us know the latest updates of Corona virus vaccine:

Moderna’s Kovid-19 Vaccine Effective for the Elderly

Whether or not the corona virus produces immunity in the elderly is a serious question. Moderna Inc’s vaccine mRNA 1273 for corona virus has also been seen to have a positive effect on the elderly. American biotechnology company Moderna is going to bring its Corona vaccine to market soon. In the US, 30 thousand volunteers are participating in the third phase trial of mRNA-1273 vaccine. One study found no side-effects from Moderna’s vaccine in 40 adults aged 56 or older.

Volunteers have developed a strong endobody after the first phase of the vaccine trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Mordana vaccine will be available only by the middle of next year. Many countries have already contracted the company for the vaccine.

Kovaxin ready for Phase III trial

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is currently working on two Kovid-19 vaccines, of which Kovaxin is in Phase II trials. Kovaxin is being tested in full swing. Recent studies have shown that this vaccine has been able to give strong immunity to volunteers. India, along with ICMR, is preparing the biotech corona vaccine. This vaccine is ready for its Phase III trial.

Oxford University Vaccine

The Swedish university vaccine project also includes Sweden’s pharma company AstraZeneca. The third phase of this vaccine is being tried. According to the new information, the wait for the vaccine is going to end soon. Starting doses will be available for people from December. However, within the next six months only the doses will be available for everyone. By the end of the year, the research team at Oxford University will apply for registration with the UK’s regulatory body Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Many countries including India are pushing for this vaccine. This vaccine will be sold in India under the name of Covishield. According to an estimate of Serum Institute of India, the cost of one dose of this can be 250 rupees.

Seeks approval for third phase clinical trial of Russian vaccine

Russia registered Sputnik V in August to finish first in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, rumors are gaining momentum regarding this vaccine. If all goes well, initial doses of the vaccine may be available to the public by January 2021. The Sputnik-5 vaccine has been created by scientists from the Gamalaya Research Institute in Moscow and the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has tied up with India to deliver 100 million doses of corona virus vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with giant giant Dr. Reddy’s Lab for supplies in India. Reddy’s Laboratories has applied to the Controller General of Indian Drugs (DCGI) to obtain approval for the Phase III clinical trial of the Russian Kovid-19 vaccine Sputnik-5 on the human body in India.

India Biotech ties up with Washington University for Corona vaccine

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has signed a licensing agreement with the University of Washington School of Medicine for the vaccine-novel chimp adenovirus (chimpanzee adenovirus) of Kovid-19. Bharat Biotech is working to produce up to a billion doses of the nasal adenovirus vaccine. The vaccine is currently in Phase I trials in the country. Apart from this, trials of Zydus Cadila Health Care Limited and Serum Institute Pune vaccine are also going on in the country.

