In the race for the vaccine against Covid-19, a new step could soon be taken. The UK is expected to launch what it dubbed the “infectious challengeIn concrete terms, healthy paid volunteers first receive a vaccine. A month later, they are injected with the virus. In the past, the country has already used this method, which is popular for its speed. Usually, it takes the three long ones. phases of clinical trials.

Can we voluntarily endanger the health of a few to potentially save thousands of others? The answer is no for Professor Yves Buisson. “With the ethics of French medicine, we do not accept to make volunteers take this risk “, explains the member of the National Academy of Medicine. One question remains: what will France do if, by this technique, an effective vaccine is developed? The authorities will likely seek expert advice. If the British health agency gives the green light, trials could start next January.