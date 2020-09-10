Currently, seven vaccines are in phase 3, that is to say at the level of trials on humans. What about the others. There is especially one that is doing well. It is the American laboratory ModernaGrant. We also have the German BioNtech with Pfizer and on the Russian side, it is the Gamaleïa center. Finally, for the Chinese, it is Sinovac and AstraZeneca for the British. The latter is quitting the virus race for the moment. It’s a real blow because he was considered one of the most advanced.

Some doctors are worried about this race for vaccines and warn. Laboratories are under pressure they have never experienced before. Some have been granted a state budget. Donald Trump has made a deal giving Moderna $ 1.5 billion to speed up research, while finding a vaccine in such a short time is unheard of. It usually takes between ten and fifteen years to develop them. Already with Ebola, we had broken records by finding it in five years.