“We are really in a geopolitical competition, almost more than health”, declared Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches.

The cost of the future vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GSK laboratories against the coronavirus “is not quite defined yet” but will be “less than 10 euros” the dose, said Olivier Bogillot, president of Sanofi France, Saturday September 5 on France Inter. Several other laboratories are trying to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. “We are really in a competition and a geopolitical race, almost more than health. It’s a bit like the conquest of space and the conquest of the Moon”, explained Saturday on franceinfo Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches. The latter is counting on a vaccine for next summer.

franceinfo: 10 euros is cheaper than most vaccines, how can we explain it?

Benjamin Davido : I don’t know if it’s so much cheaper. There are competitors who offer prices below. In any case, it is much cheaper than most influenza vaccines because we are going to vaccinate, theoretically, the whole world. We are facing a pandemic which is hitting all the countries of the world at the same time and which is unprecedented in modern times.

Are we facing a scientific and commercial race at the same time?

We are really in a competition and a geopolitical race, almost more than health. It’s a bit like the conquest of space and the conquest of the moon. Moreover, the Russians are not mistaken and called their vaccine Sputnik 5 with a vaccine based on two adenoviruses which play the role of satellites. There are all these images close to science fiction. And then, we ourselves are a bit of citizens in the unknown, since we have never experienced this before, and regarding tomorrow we are all in a certain uncertainty.

We can hope when this vaccine?

Some say we may have a vaccine early next year. I believe that we have to be careful and that if we manage to get a vaccine next summer, it will already be an extraordinary feat thanks to these new vaccination techniques. So the sooner we hope, but without missing the checks of safety and efficacy, so as not to end up in a “vaccingate” which would be catastrophic.