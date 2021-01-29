Coronavirus Vaccine production could be accelerated by infringing patent protection, but pharmaceutical companies are opposed – “Whose interest weighs on this?” asks the professor

Vaccine production could be accelerated by infringing patent protection, but pharmaceutical companies are opposed – “Whose interest weighs on this?” asks the professor

Pharmaceutical companies are sticking to their exclusive right to produce vaccines, even though a lot of public money has been given for their development.

When effective vaccines against the coronavirus began to emerge, policymakers already had time to sigh with relief.

Now, however, there is a new problem: vaccines have not been received as agreed, and schedules are stretching. The planned achievement of herd protection by the summer does not seem to be coming true.