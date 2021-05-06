Coronavirus Vaccine nationalism threatens largest vaccination operation in history – Unicef ​​deputy director calls for more vaccines for Covax project

Rich countries should distribute their extra doses of vaccines and facilitate the export and production of vaccines to poor countries, says Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Unicef’s deputy secretary general.

Is that light that flashes at the end of the tunnel?

At least that’s what it looks like. In many rich countries, such as the United States and Britain, coroner vaccinations have progressed rapidly and the infection situation has eased. In Finland, too, two million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

So has the pandemic, which has shaken the whole world and lasted for more than a year, soon come to an end?

It is not worth going ahead, warns the Deputy Secretary-General of International Unicef Charlotte Petri Gornitzka in a telephone interview from Stockholm.

“In some parts of the world, light is already visible at the end of the tunnel. We’ve lived with covid for a long time, and now we’re looking forward to life returning to normal, ”Gornitzka says. “However, it should be remembered that the fight against the coronavirus still requires a lot of resources in the rest of the world.”

Charlotte Petri Gornitzka­

Already in April last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, many vaccine experts and aid organizations pointed out that a possible coronavirus vaccine should be distributed evenly around the world. At that stage, however, there was not even a viable vaccine against the new coronavirus.

To ensure equal distribution of vaccines, an international collaboration project called Covax was launched in April 2020. The Covax project, run by international vaccine organizations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF), aims to vaccinate 20% of the world’s population.

Covax receives its funding from public and private sources. The main donors are rich countries and regions, such as the EU and the United States.

The goal of the project is ambitious. This year, two billion doses of vaccine should be delivered around the world.

From here the goal is still a long way off. By the first week of May, 54 million doses of vaccine had been distributed through Covax to 121 countries. In total, around 3.5 billion doses of vaccine had been promised for the project, making Covax the second largest supplier of corona vaccines immediately after the EU.

Through Covax, any country could source vaccines, but mainly they have gone to lower-income countries that find it difficult to compete with rich countries in the vaccine market.

This also explains why Unicef ​​plays such an important role in the practical implementation of the Covax project.

“Unicef ​​has expertise in sourcing and supplying vaccines. We know how to handle transports so that the cold chain is not broken. We know how nurses need to be trained and what needs to happen on a practical level in the country to get people vaccinated, ”Gornitzka lists.

Coroner vaccines were taken to a remote area of ​​God in Nepal in March. Among other things, Unicef ​​has helped to develop the operation of the cold chains of the vaccine program.­

He emphasizes that the implementation of the Covax project is an unprecedented effort in world history.

“Two billion vaccines in 190 countries in less than a year. This is the largest, fastest and most complex global vaccine distribution operation in history. ”

Means and there would therefore be know-how for a more equal distribution of coronary vaccines to the world’s population, but in practice coroner vaccinations are progressing very asynchronously in different countries.

In Israel, for example, more than half of the population has already received two doses of vaccine. In contrast, in many poor countries in Africa or in conflict countries in the Middle East, such as Syria and Yemen, only a few thousand have been vaccinated.

Where’s the problem?

Unicef ​​and many other organizations would have liked vaccines to be distributed first to the elderly and at-risk groups in all countries. In practice, rich countries are first vaccinating their entire populations, including non-at-risk groups.

Gornitzka also criticizes rich countries for “vaccotenationalism”. Although rich countries have funded Covax, not enough vaccines have been made available.

There is also a lack of funding for the transport of vaccines and the practical implementation of vaccination programs. For example, Unicef ​​has asked for funding of around € 550 million this year for the cost of distributing vaccines at country level. Only 16 percent of this funding has been raised, Gornitzka says.

Coroner vaccines from the Covax project arrived in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in March.­

Is there are many other ways in which advanced vaccination countries could help poorer countries accelerate their vaccination programs. According to Gornitzka, rich countries could donate their extra doses of vaccines as well as remove barriers that slow vaccine exports and production.

“Some countries have acquired more doses of vaccine than they need to vaccinate their entire populations. These countries should borrow or donate their extra vaccines to Covax, who will target them more equally everywhere, ”Gornitzka says.

Vaccine-producing countries should also lift export bans on vaccines and “simplify” the intellectual property rights of vaccines to make it easier to relocate their production to other countries, Gornitzka says.

“It’s about sharing know-how. It is very important that vaccine companies enter into partnership agreements and share know-how with subcontractors in order to increase vaccine production. ”

Progress has also been made on these issues in recent days. The United States on Wednesday said it was in favor of abandoning patents on coronary vaccines to make the vaccines more widely available. On Thursday, the EU announced that it was ready to discuss the issue.

World the WHO has so far approved five vaccines to be distributed through Covax. Manufacturers include Pfizer and Biontech, Astra Zeneca, Serum Institute of India, Janssen and Moderna.

Among those approved is, among others, the Russian Sputnik V. The reason is that the manufacturer of Sputnik has not been able to provide all the information needed for the assessment, at least by the beginning of May.

Nurses prepared to take coronary vaccines distributed through the Covax project at Kenyatta National Hospital in early March.­

Another Founded after World War II, Unicef ​​is a UN agency specifically dedicated to helping children. What is special is that the organization is now involved in a vaccination program whose main target group is not children but the elderly or people at risk.

However, suppressing the pandemic with vaccines is, to the greatest extent possible, advocating for children’s rights, Gornitzka says.

“While children don’t seem to suffer so much from the virus itself, the indirect effects are huge. The pandemic has affected children’s schooling, increased child marriages and undermined standard health care, which can threaten children’s health. ”

Indeed, Gornitzka urges rich countries to do more to ensure that the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel also glows in poorer countries.

“It has been said that no one is safe until everyone is safe. I hope this saying field doesn’t sound too idealistic. The poorest countries must not be forgotten, because this crisis will not be over until everyone has been helped. ”