It is a blow for the vaccine candidate developed by the firm AstraZaneco in collaboration with the University of Oxford (United Kingdom). He was one of the favorites to achieve this scientific discovery hoped for by the whole world. The Astra Zeneca laboratory preferred to suspend its trials for the vaccine against Covid-19. One of the people testing their treatment had a bad reaction to the medicine. The test is suspended.

“We will not put a vaccine on the market until we are convinced that it is safe. That is why it was temporarily stopped.”, evokes one of its leaders. Today around the world, 25 candidates are continuing their trials: phase 1 to study tolerance, phase 2 to find the right dosage and phase 3 concerning safety and efficacy in large populations. Eight others are in phase 3, but it is impossible to know if they will go to the end. The Chinese laboratories Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as the American Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are the most advanced. The Sanofi test developed with the Institut Pasteur is only at the very start of its trials, in phase 1.

The JT

