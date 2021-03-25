Coronavirus Vaccine distribution tightens mood at EU summit: Austria demands more vaccines from other countries

Corona vaccinations are not progressing at the desired pace in EU countries, which is a cause for concern at Thursday’s EU summit.

European union leaders tried on Thursday to resolve a vaccination situation that is still not a good model in europe.

The leaders were presented with recent statistics showing that 88 million doses of vaccine have been received in EU countries to date. Of these, 62 million doses have been vaccinated. Only 18.2 million people in Europe, or 4.1% of the EU population, have received the second dose of the vaccine.

The majority of vaccines entering the EU are manufactured by Pfizer Biontech, 66 million. By the end of March, Astra Zeneca will supply only about 30 million vaccines out of the promised 120 million.

Meeting the atmosphere was tightened by demands from Austria and five other member states to redistribute vaccines. Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurzin vaccines are not evenly distributed among the Member States and the distribution should be corrected. Kurz’s demands are supported by the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia, among others.

On Thursday, Kurz even threatened to withdraw his support from the EU summit resolution if the distribution of vaccines did not become clear.

“If a solution is not found here, it could damage the whole of the European Union in a way we have not seen in a long time,” Kurz said at a news conference before the meeting, according to Reuters.

Kurz’s claim concerns the quantities of vaccines agreed in the Commission’s advance purchase agreements. Each member state has been able to decide whether to participate in the purchase agreement. The contracts pre-define the purchase amount according to the population. For example, Finland’s share of purchases is 1.23 percent of vaccines.

However, not all Member States have been willing to redeem their share of all vaccines, and vaccines have entered the so-called secondary market. Kurz in Austria is now feeling that Austria has not received enough information on the secondary market between Member States.

As a result of the Jupaka, an Austrian official who took part in the EU vaccine team had to resign.

Social and health Ministry says that Finland has bought population shares of all vaccines. In addition, Finland has already purchased some of the remaining vaccines from other member countries and is still discussing additional purchases.

There is a batch of ten million vaccines on the table that can be distributed to the most needy member countries. This is a batch of Pfizer Biontech vaccine that has not yet been distributed among member countries.

The vaccination rate in Austria is the EU average, with 13.4% of the adult population receiving the first dose. In Finland, the corresponding figure is 16.6 per cent.

There are big differences within the EU. In Bulgaria, for example, only 5.2% of the population have received the first dose. In Latvia, the corresponding figure is 5.4 percent.

EU leaders will also discuss at their meeting blackmail proposed by the Commission vaccine export mechanism.

The current export restriction mechanism has been in place since the beginning of February. During this period, more than 380 export permits have been issued and only one batch of vaccine has been stopped. The stopped batch of Astra Zeneca vaccine was on its way from Italy to Australia.

The EU has exported 77 million vaccines to 33 countries. For example, 10 million doses of vaccine have been exported to Britain in six weeks between February and March.

The purpose of tightening the restrictions is for the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyenin increase reciprocity and fairness. For example, no vaccine doses have entered the EU from the UK during the same period. However, Britain has supplied the EU with the raw materials needed to produce vaccines.

The Commission and the British government issued a joint statement on Wednesday, stating the need to work together and find a mutually beneficial solution to the dispute.

A new, tighter control would be in place for six weeks. It would also apply to vaccine active ingredients and vaccination supplies. To date, the mechanism has only concerned vaccine doses.

Attended a meeting of European ministers on Tuesday Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) said that Finland supports the continuation of export restrictions in a difficult disease situation. According to Tuppurainen, Finland is “cautious” regarding stricter restrictions.

“They quite often give rise to backlashes. We don’t want to be in the vaccine trade creating new barriers to trade like that that could defeat nascent reconstruction and growth. ”

“Finland hopes that a solution will be found primarily through negotiations,” Tuppurainen said on Tuesday.