Coronavirus Vaccination situation in Finland looks good even without Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson – HS forecast shows when adults will be vaccinated

Finland seems to be reaching the EU’s 70% coverage target in June-July without Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The greater part adults should receive at least the first dose of coronavirus vaccine by June-July. With this prospect, the goal will be achieved without Astra Zeneca and Johson & Johnson vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson’s deliveries have been suspended and Astra Zeneca is currently only given to people over the age of 65 in Finland rare risk of blood clots because of.

Vaccination data are based on an estimate of the number of vaccine doses that the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) presented on Thursday.

THL’s data also includes delivery volumes from Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson. HS calculated the scenario even without them:

According to the scenario, at the end of June, so many vaccines had arrived in the country that they would be enough for the first dose of 3.7 million and the second dose of 1.3 million.

However, not all of them will have time to be vaccinated during June, but some will be vaccinated in July. It takes about 1-2 weeks after the vaccine arrives in Finland for it to be given and entered in the register.

There are about 4.6 million Finns over the age of 16.

If The HS scenario materializes, with vaccines arriving by June providing coverage of around 80% for those over 16 years of age for the first doses. The EU has set a target of 70% of adults by the summer.

In the third quarter, a lot of vaccines are already consumed in second doses. They are needed for those who received the first dose in April-June.

The growth of vaccination coverage is slowing down.

“Of course. Vaccines may not be available [kolmannella neljänneksellä] very much more, and the proportion of second doses will, of course, increase. But what does it matter if there are not many people left to be vaccinated? ” leading expert Mia Kontio Ask about THL.

Deceleration is also not a sudden brake. The vaccines that arrive at the beginning of July will probably be enough for the first doses, because those vaccinated in early April will receive their second doses. There are relatively few of them.

“According to my bills, half [heinäkuun alussa saapuvista rokotteista] sufficient for first doses. “

Vaccination coverage therefore rises faster than the HS scenario in early July. The difference is due to the fact that the scenario shows data on a quarterly basis and does not take into account monthly variation.

Kontion estimates that anyone who wants to will receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July.

“A lot depends on how vaccines are available in early July. Will everyone who wants the vaccine be vaccinated by then? ”

Scenario Of course, its implementation depends on whether vaccines are received in Finland at the pace that THL currently estimates.

The calculations also include the Curevac vaccine, which is not yet authorized in the EU. Permission is expected by June.

The proportion of Curevac is initially small, around 100,000 doses in June, but the number is forecast to increase to almost two million during October-December.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek has stated this week that it is still too early to assess whether Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson will be completely excluded from Finland ‘s vaccination strategy.

For everyone information on receiving the first dose during the summer may not be enough. Can Finns now travel or be more free in the summer if they only receive the first dose during the summer?

“I can’t say anything about this. It depends on how the government aligns with the restrictions, ”says Kontio.