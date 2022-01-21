Coronavirus Vaccination of children shuts down Helsinki’s school health care for almost a month

Helsinki schoolchildren do not receive any regular school health care services between 18 January and 11 February.

School health care will have to be reduced in Helsinki until mid-February, as school nurses are caught giving coronary vaccinations. In practice, school health care does not serve at all in routine matters between 18 January and 11 February. The matter will be communicated to the guardians via a Wilma bulletin.

“School health care services cannot be provided during that time,” confirms the head of school health care in Helsinki. Tuula Salmivaara-Pesonen.

The City of Helsinki urges parents to contact a health center, emergency room or health services helpline (10023) for urgent matters.

In addition, parents are reminded not to come to school painful or symptomatic, such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, nausea, or diarrhea.

Up-to-date information on services and treatment facilities in Helsinki related to the coronavirus is available on the city’s website www.hel.fi.

Corona vaccination of primary school children was started in Helsinki schools last week.

Omicron conversion The rapid spread of some families may have recently contracted coronary heart disease, and vaccination quickly after the disease is thought.

It is recommended that vaccination be given six months after the onset of coronary heart disease. The third dose is not given for the time being if the person has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and has received two doses of the vaccine.

Families are advised by the City of Helsinki’s health services to trust the result of the home test. If the child has been confirmed for coronary heart disease by a home test or laboratory test, there is no rush to vaccinate, HS will be informed about health services in Helsinki.

It is recommended that the vaccine be given to children under 18 years of age 4 to 6 months after illness.

The absolute minimum interval between a coronavirus disease confirmed by a home test or a laboratory test and a coronary vaccine is 6 weeks and should only be used for compelling reasons.