Coronavirus Vaccination of a child requires the permission of both guardians, as required by law – THL’s Kontio asks if the law should be changed

A leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) considers it important to consider whether the consent of only one caregiver should be sufficient to vaccinate a child.

Bridge At present, there are different practices throughout Finland for asking the consent of guardians for coronary vaccination of children. Some municipalities ask for permission in writing, others rely on the oral insurance of only one guardian.

In Jyväskylä, for example, oral permission is sufficient, but the guardian must also be sure of the consent of the other guardian. A written form is only required if, for example, the child’s grandparent or other relative uses the child for vaccination.

“We wanted to make this as easy as possible,” says the ward vaccinator for children Päivi Ilkkala From Jyväskylä.

“However, there are situations where it is difficult to obtain the signature of another guardian, for example, when traveling.”

Over the weekend, two grandmothers raised concerns in the HS poll that another child’s guardian was opposed to vaccination.

Oral According to the cities’ websites, consent is also sufficient in Joensuu and Tampere, for example. According to Ilkkala, in addition to flexibility and smoothness, increasing the vaccination coverage was important in the horizontal cup.

According to Ilkkala, the consent is recorded in such a way that the other guardian confirms in his or her own words that the other guardian also has permission to vaccinate.

“Then he will also take responsibility for what he has assured.”

There have been some cases in Jyväskylä where another guardian has wanted to record in the system that he or she does not have consent to vaccinate the child. In this way, they have made sure that the child is not vaccinated, even if another caregiver brings the child to vaccinations.

Otherwise in Kuopio, for example: the signatures of all guardians are always required there. This is done even if all the caregivers are on the vaccination trip.

“We in Kuopio have kept this line pretty strict, and I think it’s clear,” says the city’s head of health services. Hanna-Mari Tanninen.

The permit label may be in accordance with the model of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) or written in itself, as long as it contains the same information. According to Tanninen, the guardians have followed the instructions well and there have been disagreements only in individual cases.

According to Tanninen, Kuopio did not even consider requiring signatures. He bases the decision on the realization of the rights of all parties, including the Vaccineer.

“We embarked on this tougher line precisely because the staff also have clear instructions on how to act. It is also a clear model for us as an employer. ”

According to Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert, the permission of the guardians is not necessarily required in writing.

Both ways are possible, says the leading expert Mia Kontio From THL. It is enough for the vaccineer to be convinced in some way that both guardians have permission. Written permission is not required, but asking for it is not wrong either.

Can asking for oral permission from just one guardian lead to problems?

“Of course, the other parent can lie in it, it can’t be ruled out. But usually we in Finland trust people, ”says Kontio.

Kontio reminds that not all children can be asked for permission categorically. It is also possible that the child himself is mature enough to decide, and this must always be assessed separately.

Requirement parental consent is based on law and applies to all vaccinations.

In addition, the Ombudsman has given decisions on the administration of vaccines, which speak in favor of the consent of both guardians.

For example, swine flu, hpv, and mpr vaccines have been considered to be those that cannot be given by a caregiver without the consent of another caregiver.

Some parents may not ask for permission because all vaccines in the vaccination program ask permission from the beginning of school. At least one guardian is involved in the counseling visits.

If there is disagreement within the family about vaccinations, Kontio urges an open discussion. He hopes that at least nothing will be done in secret, and worries about the possible anxiety of children in the matter.

“Unfortunately, these will be disputes and unresolved ones.”

At the weekend, on the HS opinion column, an Espoo resident Pirjo Näkki pondered the question about it, how “the opinion of one parent can undermine a child’s right to vaccine protection”.

Kontio also asks whether the law should be changed so that the permission of only one guardian would suffice. He emphasizes that he does not take a stand on the matter himself, but considers the debate important.

“This is definitely a matter for the child’s rights to see if it’s right or not.”