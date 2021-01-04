After approval of two Corona vaccines in the country, preparations for vaccination in Uttar Pradesh have also been completed. According to the Health Department’s plan, vaccination will start in a week after the vaccine is shipped in the state. In this way, if the vaccine comes from the center by January 10, then the vaccination can start anytime in the next week. Not only this, in an emergency, the process can be started in two to three days.9 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase and 20 lakh frontline workers in the second phase. Under the 3 + 1 concept, everyone will be vaccinated in three days. Those who miss will get vaccinated on the fourth day. Vaccination is to be held twice a week. In this case, two-two weeks time is required for both the phases. If the first phase starts between January 15 and 20, then both phases will be completed by February.

It will take three months to reach people

In the third phase, the common people will be vaccinated. In this, people above 50 years of age and other serious diseases will get preference. The estimated number of such people is 3.5 crore. UNICEF UP health officer Prafulla Bhardwaj said that the first two phases could be completed in two months. In such a situation, the third phase may start after three months, although the picture will be clear only after the start of vaccination.

Can send vaccine anywhere in 12 hours

Dr. Prafulla informed that there are a total of 18 state cold storage centers in the state. The vaccine will be sent from each state storage center to the surrounding four districts. The supply is such that vaccines can be sent from state storage to all districts within 8 to 12 hours. That is, the vaccine will reach all the districts in a day.