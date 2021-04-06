Coronavirus Vaccination coverage in Finland is top notch in the EU – The reason is that the second dose is given later than elsewhere

“If we look at how many second doses have been given, then Finland is at the bottom,” says Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert.

Finland has vaccinated its adult population against coronavirus disease well when comparing our vaccination coverage with other EU countries.

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) by In Finland, 18.8 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

In this century, Finland ranks fourth in the comparison of EU countries. Figures are from Monday, April 5th.

Finland is ahead of Estonia (19.0 per cent of the adult population vaccinated), Hungary (25.5) and Malta (29.9).

The good vaccination coverage in Hungary is largely explained by the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which is not authorized in the EU.

“Other countries have not gone there, at least not yet,” said the director of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Mika Salminen last week in a coronavirus situation report by THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) has started evaluating Sputnik V. In the beginning of March. The assessment follows a so-called rolling procedure, which allows Sputnik V manufacturers to apply for a marketing authorization more quickly than usual.

However, according to current information, Sputnik V has not yet been granted an official marketing authorization in the EU.

Finland however, there is a logical reason for the high vaccine coverage in Europe. In Finland, the interval between all coronavirus vaccines is three months, says THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio.

In other EU countries, the three-month dosing interval is followed by Astra Zeneca, but three weeks for Pfizer and Biontech and four weeks for Moderna.

“In other words, if we look at how many second doses have been given, then Finland is at the bottom,” says Kontio.

According to ECDC, exactly 2% of the adult population in Finland has received two doses of vaccine. Of the EU countries, only Bulgaria and Latvia have fewer second doses.

In other Nordic countries, for example, a much higher proportion of the adult population has received a second dose. In Denmark, the figure is 7.9 per cent, in Norway 6.2 per cent and in Sweden 5.9 per cent, on Monday.

THL justified in February increasing the dosing interval specifically by increasing vaccination coverage.

“So far, there has been no need to change the dosing interval. We will continue with this three-month delivery period, ”says Kontio.