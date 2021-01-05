Coronavirus Vaccination can take all year for all Finns over the age of 16, vaccine deliveries have been lower than expected

By the summer, Finland is estimated to receive five to seven million coronavirus vaccines. It could vaccinate about 2.5–3.5 million Finns. However, it will take autumn to vaccinate anyone over the age of 16.

Over Vaccination of 16-year-old Finns can take a whole year.

This is the assessment of a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio on Tuesday at a briefing on the availability and progress of coronavirus vaccines.

The current estimate is that Finland will receive five to seven million coronavirus vaccines by the summer. It could vaccinate about 2.5–3.5 million Finns. There are about 4.5 million Finns over the age of 16.

“Vaccinating everyone can very well go towards the end of the year. At the moment, for example, it is not yet known at what stage a vaccine suitable for children will be on the market, ”Kontio said at the press conference.

The press conference was also attended by the Head of Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Tuija Kumpulainen and Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen From the city of Helsinki.

Vaccination the pace has been widely questioned in public. At the press conference, Kontio expressed its disagreement about how the vaccinations have started in Finland.

“Now it must be said that the vaccinations have started well. Each new vaccine has a training phase. ”

Kontio also recalled that back in April, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimated that vaccinations could be started in April this year. Now, however, vaccinations were allowed to begin in 2020.

“The first batch was small and had a narrower distribution. The second batch already went to a wider area, as did the following batches. It is definitely a good thing that vaccinations have also been started in nursing homes. ”

Vaccinations however, there are still uncertainties. Finland received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on the last Saturday in December.

The first vaccines were given in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) on Sunday, December 27, and in other university hospitals the following days.

Before Christmas, it was estimated that Finland would receive up to 100,000–300,000 servings in the first batches. However, the first batch arrived on the day of slaughter had only less than 10,000 doses, and the next batch only 40,000.

“Towards the end of last year, there were promises that Pfizer and Biontech would receive significantly more vaccines. The number has dropped steadily along the way, ”said Kontio.

Vaccines the amount has affected and will affect the rate of vaccination. According to Kontio and STM’s Kumpulainen, the fact that the first batches received fewer vaccines was due to the manufacturer’s production deficit.

In January, Finland will receive about 50,000 doses of vaccine every week. The Pfizer and Biontech vaccine is currently the only one authorized by the European Commission. The pharmaceutical company Moderna is evaluating the vaccine at EMA, and its outcome is not yet known, according to Kumpulainen. However, the amounts of vaccine available from modern will be small, especially in the early stages, he said.

“Larger quantities of Moderna vaccine go outside the EU.”

There is also currently no information on the timing of the marketing authorization for Astra Zeneca. The EMA has not announced the date on which the vaccine evaluation would be completed.

According to Kumpulainen, Finland does not intend to procure vaccines independently, as Germany and Norway have done.

“Finland has stuck to the agreement that vaccines will not be procured off the chain within the framework of EU procurement,” Kumpulainen said at the press conference.

Finland nor, according to Kumpulainen, is he going to embark on the British path.

Britain was the first western country to start vaccination, before the actual marketing authorization was granted, through an emergency procedure. The country has also postponed the administration of the booster vaccine.

Thus, the first dose of the vaccine has been obtained for a larger number of people. The coronary vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and Biontech should be given in two doses, one three weeks after the first vaccine.

“Countries that use these emergency procedures are characterized by a difficult disease situation and a near-collapse in health care. The reason for Britain’s latest decision to put the whole country under an interest rate cap is that the country’s hospital system is collapsing, ”said Kumpulainen.

With the worsening coronavirus situation, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday night new, strict restrictions under which, for example, you can leave your home only for necessary reasons.

“It is understandable that in such a situation, we are more willing to take the risks associated with vaccines,” Kumpulainen said.

Finland The carrying capacity of healthcare is so far good, Kumpulainen reminded, and that is why Finland is not rushing with vaccinations.

“We expect the vaccines to receive official marketing authorizations and that there is sufficient evidence that we can vaccinate Finns safely.”

According to Kumpulainen, Finland’s position on additional purchases of vaccines is the same as in most other EU countries.

“As contracts come in, we take full orders. If all the vaccines in the portfolio are approved and production starts, we will have additional vaccines. ”

However, Kumpulainen points out that it is not yet known whether all vaccines will receive a marketing authorization. The first and second doses of the vaccine cannot be vaccines from different manufacturers.

“It’s a complete mystery to me as a person with a medical background that you can even think so.”

First the vaccination system includes health care staff and nursing home staff caring for coronavirus patients, as well as residents with a total population of about 150,000 people. Next up are the over-70s, who number about 800,000.

“These will already become more than a million first-line vaccinees,” Kontio said.

According to Kontion, there is not yet an exact figure of how many of these belong to the next group, i.e. people with diseases predisposing to serious coronavirus disease. About three million Finns belong to the rest of the population, ie people aged 16–70 who do not have predisposing diseases.

According to Kontio, the information in the vaccination register on how many Finns have already received the vaccine is “very underestimated”.

“Data transfer has not been made to work in all areas, although this has been taken care of throughout the autumn. Finland has a diverse number of different patient information systems from which this information is transferred. ”

Information on receiving the vaccine is thus transferred retrospectively from the patient information system to the vaccination register. Kontio said on Sunday that about 6,000 to 7,000 vaccines had been given by then.

The number of people vaccinated also depends on the citizens, said Kumpulainen of STM.

“Especially in the early stages, the interest of healthcare professionals and the elderly in having the vaccine can be big. But according to THL’s study, the younger the age groups, the lower the interest in taking the vaccine, ”said Kumpulainen.

Helsinki about 3,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of the week, said Leena Turpeinen, Director of Health and Substance Services at the City of Helsinki, at a press conference. Helsinki started vaccination from coronavirus patients and first aid staff.

“This week, we will also be vaccinating residents and staff of care services at four senior centers. Staff caring for coronavirus patients in private services will also be invited to vaccinations this week, ”Turpeinen said.

Next week, Helsinki will continue to vaccinate residents and employees of the city’s own and private care service providers.

“After that, we will launch vaccinations for other elderly people who are prone to serious coronavirus disease due to their illness. We hope to be able to vaccinate the elderly more widely in February, ”said Turpeinen.

According to Turpeinen, Helsinki keeps the citizens of the city aware of when it is their turn to get vaccinated. Among other things, the city is planning to send a message about vaccinations to the elderly in their homes.

“We want to make sure the information reaches everyone.”

Helsinki vaccinates healthcare professionals both at mass vaccination points and in the workplace.

“The slowness of vaccination has been criticized in public. However, vaccinations should initially be given in small amounts at a time, and vaccinees should be picked up individually. For example, vaccination of a resident of a care service may require a permit from a person close to the resident. This, of course, takes time. ”

According to Turpeinen, however, Helsinki has been preparing to vaccinate faster once more vaccines are available.