Vaccination campaigns against the emerging corona virus have accelerated, and many countries have expanded their campaigns to distribute the vaccine against Covid-19 disease.

According to data collected by news agencies, at least 60 countries or regions around the world that comprise 61% of the world’s population have begun vaccination campaigns.

Brazil, one of the countries with the highest death toll from the epidemic, with 210,000 deaths, began today, Monday, the vaccination campaign, two days before the deadline.

In Russia, where the vaccination of teachers and medical workers began since December, an intense vaccination campaign began Monday, hoping to stop the spread of the epidemic without having to impose a general lockdown.

The vaccination campaign against Corona is also intensifying in France, as the epidemic continues, prompting the government to advance the date for the start of the night curfew imposed across the country to 18:00 GMT.

After vaccination was until now limited to priority groups, including residents of nursing homes and members of medical teams, vaccination operations expanded on Monday to all people over the age of 75.

The United Kingdom, which is fighting a mutated version of the virus that is more contagious by up to 70% according to the health authorities, decided to expand the vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus to include people over the age of 70, at a time when quarantine is also starting to be imposed on all arrivals with the compulsory showing them. The Covid-19 test has a negative result.

In India, which launched its campaign on Saturday with the aim of vaccinating 300 million people by July, the government intensified its efforts Monday.

Pending the results of the vaccination operations, governments continue to impose restrictions on movement and social distancing measures on their citizens.

On Sunday, Austria announced an extension of its third lockdown, which began before Christmas, until February 8.

In Switzerland, telecommuting became mandatory Monday “where possible” in order to “avoid the third wave.” In addition, non-essential stores closed and the number of people in the gatherings was limited to five.

On Saturday, Italy banned flights from Brazil due to a mutated version of the virus that was detected in this country, and will re-close three regions, as of Monday, where the risk of infection is high.