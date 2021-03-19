Coronavirus Vaccination bulletins were sent to the wrong addresses, Helsinki will resend the bulletins to people aged 70–74

In some cases, the name and address of the recipient did not match.

Helsinki suspended the distribution of the coronary vaccine bulletin when problems with name and address information were found.

“The name and address of the recipient did not match in a small number of vaccination bulletins. We apologize for what happened, ”the city says in its press release.

Now the mistakes have been corrected and the distribution of this coroner vaccination bulletin for people aged 70-74 continues.

The bulletins will be redistributed to those aged 70-74 as soon as possible.

The bulletins provide general information on coronary vaccination, its appointment and vaccination points. The bulletin is the same for each recipient.

Appointment vaccination for 70-74 year olds opened on Tuesday, March 9th. The time can be booked online at koronarokotus.hel.fi or alternatively by calling 09 310 46300 on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm.

You can also read this home newsletter online at koronarokotus.hel.fi.