In Uruguay, on February 27, vaccination against coronavirus began. Health workers were the first to be vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine Sinovac Biotech, the Ministry of Health of the republic reports on Twitter.

The start of the mass vaccination is scheduled for tomorrow, March 1. First, they will vaccinate educational workers, the military, police and firefighters.

At the same time, the bulk of medical personnel and the elderly will begin to be vaccinated after the country receives the American drug Pfizer, the proven effectiveness of which is higher than that of the Chinese.

Recently, 192 thousand doses of Sinovac Biotech arrived in Uruguay. In total, the republic will receive 1.75 million doses of this drug.

On the eve of the Minister of Health of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas said that the country is ready to purchase the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” because of its good qualities, and is also interested in the possibility of its production on its territory.