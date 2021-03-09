With long lines and criticism, mainly on social networks, the coronavirus vaccination for people over 80 began this Tuesday at Luna Park.

The networks was the place where people criticized the Buenos Aires government, due to the fact that they grouped many older adults inside the Moon, the long waiting lines to receive the first dose and also the difficulties for registration.

The campaign started on February 22 and there are 72,000 registered seniors, of which 23,500 are already being contacted to obtain a shift. In addition to the vaccination center in Luna Park, those in La Rural and San Lorenzo also operate.

With the hashtag #LunaPark, users expressed their anger at the organization of the Buenos Aires vaccination center. “This is happening now in Luna Park. People over 80 who want to be vaccinated in the City, agglomerates, no social distance, Y some waiting outside the place, with cold and the enormous risk of contagion “, published a user with images of the interior of the stadium.

One user reported that Elcira, 84, fainted while waiting in line to enter to receive the first dose. “There was no medical assistance, they called the ambulance later”, She complained.

This is how they vaccinate the elderly in CABA, while Larreta and Quirós say that the vaccination plan is a success. That it does not appear in the media is only explained by the media wall of hundreds of thousands of bricks of official guideline that we all pay for. pic.twitter.com/1Ne1mOOKjF – Hugo Yasky (@HugoYasky) March 9, 2021

Hugo Yasky, deputy of the Frente de Todos and secretary general of the CTA pointed to the head of the Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quiros.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires president is expected to visit the vaccination center in the next few hours, amid this wave of criticism of the organization in Luna Park.

Luna Park vaccination, 84-year-old Elcira fainted. There was no planned medical assistance, they called the ambulance later. pic.twitter.com/0hQElZz7s7 – silvana colombo 💚☀️ (@colombosilvana) March 9, 2021

The Buenos Aires legislator Leandro Santoro also pointed to the Buenos Aires government. “Larreta arms a vaccination in Luna Park -so badly organized- that there is a real risk that they will all get infected! It’s a true surreal absurdity“he tweeted.

Long lines for vaccination of the elderly at Luna Park. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

News in development.

