Vaccination of Russians against coronavirus will begin in November-December. Such terms were announced by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko, reports Interfax…

According to Murashko, the first deliveries of the drug in large quantities will begin in September, and by November they will reach maximum volumes. In addition, it will be possible to dilute vaccinations against influenza and coronavirus, he said. The minister added that several more vaccines are being registered.

Earlier, the official representative of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that there was no talk of compulsory vaccination of Russians against coronavirus, this decision would be made by citizens voluntarily. He added that the Kremlin employees will also decide for themselves whether they need the vaccine, and clarified that he will not be vaccinated, since he has already been ill.

Virologist Anatoly Altstein said that the natural end of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia could occur in a year or two, noting that the mortality rate from it has become lower than it was in the first months. He also expressed doubts that the emergence of a vaccine will help defeat the infection in six months. Earlier this opinion was expressed by the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. On August 27, he announced that a second domestic vaccine would appear in September.