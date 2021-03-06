Ugur Sahin, the CEO of the German company BioNTech, which together with Pfizer has developed the first vaccine against the coronavirus that was put into circulation in the world, affirmed that this vaccine not only stops the adverse effects of Covid-19, but also it also does it with contagions.

According to the Spanish site 20minutos, in an interview with the newspaper Bild from Germany Sahin explained that his statements are based on the results of a study carried out in Israel, a country that currently leads the vaccination rates in the world.

The study analyzed 596,618 vaccinated in Israel between December 20, 2020 and February 1, 2021. As many unvaccinated citizens were compared. The analysis revealed that “the number of people who have a positive PCR and are therefore potentially contagious decreases by 92% after vaccination,” says Sahin.

The Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19 from Pfizer and BioNTech prevents those vaccinated from spreading the disease, according to society authorities.

This means that the vaccine not only protects the person who receives it, but also prevents transmission, which would mean being able to achieve the much desired group or herd immunity.

In addition, Sahin is especially optimistic about the vaccine because it “protects against most known mutations, including B.1.1.7 “, that is, the British variant, which is predominant in Israel, where the study was carried out.

Therefore, Sahin affirms that “with this knowledge, we now also know that we can contain the pandemic effectively if enough people are vaccinated. “

