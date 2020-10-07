Coronavirus Vaasa urged to wait with the corona test – Now the city has become the country’s newest cluster of infections

Until Wednesday, Vaasa instructed to apply for a corona test only on the third symptomatic day. According to the chief physician, this still does not explain the infections that have come specifically from student parties and nightclubs.

Vaasa has become Finland’s newest cluster of coronavirus infections in recent days. During the previous six days, a total of 223 cases of infection have been diagnosed in the Vaasa Hospital District. The majority of cases are from Vaasa.

On Tuesday, as many as a third of all cases in Finland were diagnosed in Vaasa.

The City of Vaasa has instructed you to apply for a corona test with a higher threshold than the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in its general guidelines.

THL considers it important that all suspected coronavirus be tested.

Until Wednesday, the City of Vaasa’s website has been advised to apply for a coronavirus test only on the third day after the onset of symptoms. This has attracted attention on social media, among others, as infections in the city have erupted.

Last Tuesday, the chief chief physician of the city of Vaasa Heikki Kaukoranta justified the milder instructions on the grounds that the infection situation in Vaasa is calm compared to the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Wednesday morning Kaukoranta told HS that it was decided to change the testing guidelines this week, as the virus is now spreading heavily in the city.

According to Kaukoranta, the new guidelines are in line with THL’s general guidelines, which means that people with even mild symptoms are advised to perform an Omaolo symptom assessment and apply for a corona test.

On Wednesday afternoon, the guidelines on the city’s website became in line with THL’s guidelines.

According to Kaukoranta, the milder testing guideline was based on the fact that in August-September only a few coronavirus infections and more other viral infections were detected in Vaasa.

“It didn’t make sense to use limited testing capacity to look at the rino virus we had a lot in schools and kindergartens. Testing would have been blocked in vain. At the same time, we also had very big delivery difficulties from Fimlab in Tampere. Response delays were even more than a week, ”he says.

Corona virus samples from Vaasa are analyzed in the Fimlab laboratory in Tampere.

According to Kaukoranta, the situation in Vaasa was calm until Thursday last week.

“In a situation where there has been no significant amount of coronavirus in the city, there has been no need for stricter guidance. It’s silly to shoot all the bucks in the duck forest in the morning at six in the morning and see if there are ducks there. ”

Now Given that the incidence of the disease in Vaasa has increased rapidly, was a lighter guideline than THL’s testing guidelines the right choice?

“It definitely was. Our situation changed significantly and dramatically only after Thursday, ”says Kaukoranta.

In Kaukoranta’s opinion, the higher threshold for applying for the test has not affected the increase in infection rates in Vaasa. He pays more attention to the government’s solution to allow restaurants and nightclubs to operate late as the coronavirus continues to spread. Events for less than 500 people have also been allowed in the autumn.

Kaukoranta points out that two corona virus clusters in Vaasa are associated with restaurants: the August infectious cluster associated with the pub and the current cluster that has spread among students.

“In the now-going Hula Balloon, the ecosystem is made up of both student parties and nightclub activities that feed each other. We can no longer identify all the chains of infection, we can only say that this has come from this cluster, which includes both student parties and nightclubs. ”

Now the city urges to seek testing for even mild symptoms. On Monday, the Social and Health Board of the City of Vaasa also decided to ban gatherings of more than 50 people and recommend avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people until October 25.

A break for the same period is also recommended for team sports. There is a strong recommendation in the hospital district to use the mask in public spaces. Secondary education shifts to two weeks of distance learning, and primary education staff are recommended to wear a mask.