Coronavirus Vaasa rose to the top of the country in the incidence of coronavirus cases, 173 new cases in three days after the student festival

The virus spread at the end of September at a student party in Vaasa, which then went to a nightclub.

Vaasa became Finland’s most recent coronavirus cluster on Tuesday, when as many as a third of the country’s daily infections occurred in Vaasa.

There were 77 cases of infection in Vaasa on Tuesday, but it is expected that the number will increase even more in the next few days.

“The situation is now very challenging. Over the weekend, we received 173 new cases of coronavirus from Friday to Monday night. That is a considerable amount in a Finnish city of this size, ”says the doctor responsible for infectious diseases Heikki Kaukoranta.

He takes as a reference the fresh incidence rate, i.e. the number of cases over a two-week period per one hundred thousand inhabitants. The incidence in Finland is now 20, in the Hus area about 42 and in the Vaasa hospital district 115, but in the city of Vaasa already 268.

Major some of the cases are linked to a few days in late September, when university students celebrated their traditional beginning of the school year and finally celebrated in a nightclub. The hospital district already knows a lot about infection chains.

“Initially, a few unknowingly carriers of the virus spread it after being in close contact with others at the student party. That is why a strong local epidemic came here, ”says Kaukoranta.

“Those events were throughout the week and that’s why it’s hard to say whether the infections came from the nightclub or the student party.”

The university is now in distance education for two weeks, as are polytechnics.

“We now continue to isolate the sick and interview who they have exposed and where they have moved. This is a tremendous amount of work, ”says Kaukoranta.

There are now 450 people in quarantine, and a couple of hundred are still waiting for quarantine treatment.

“We expect the number of daily cases to rise to another hundred before the situation is likely to calm down next week.”

Already on Monday the city reported on the massive actions it intends to take to respond to the situation. The Social and Health Board banned events for more than 50 people until October 25. It also strongly recommended that a break be held in team sports and team sports competitions until the same time.

In addition, it recommends that gatherings of more than 20 people should not be held indoors or outdoors. The board thus acted as an authority under the Communicable Diseases Act, which Kaukoranta praises.

“We believe these are enough. The Board acted boldly in making this decision. Such a decision based on the Communicable Diseases Act has apparently not been made in Finland before, ”he says.

Chairman of the Student Union Board Aleksi Sandroos says the situation arose quickly and is annoying.

“We had clear clusters of close contacts that worked earlier in the fall and that were apparently in the nightclubs and the sequels then broke,” he says.

The Student Union has a traffic light model that now looks red. It recommends subject organizations not to hold any events.

Vaasa now joined the ranks of regional clusters, such as Kuhmo, for example in August, albeit in a much smaller form. There is good news now, because the cluster has gone out, says the pandemic manager Olli-Pekka Koukkari. It took learning and experience from the person in charge.

“It went out when, at the same time, all the contacts of the infected person were effectively reviewed and people affected were informed in near real time,” Koukkari says.

The properties were closed and there was already a mask recommendation throughout the province in August. There were 32 patients and at most more than 200 in quarantine at the same time.

“Everything was put to a quick stop. The sick were put in isolation, quarantined and then quickly unrestrained, ”he says. Infection chains were related to working life and hobbies.

“While the authorities were sober, the responsibility of the citizens also matters.”

The pandemic manager also has a message for all those who plan to hold big parties.

“Organizing large-scale events in a population with good potential for spread, perhaps still spiced with liquor, is like an open shit smell of work against the entire coronavirus. Forces in Vaasa. ”