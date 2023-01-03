Coronavirus | Uutissuomalainen: More than half a million expired corona vaccine doses going to waste

Most of the expiring vaccine doses are vaccines from Biontech and Pfizer.

Over half a million corona vaccine doses are wasted in Finland due to the vaccines becoming obsolete, says News Finn. According to the story, most of the vaccines that are about to expire are Biontech and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine.

In addition, Uutissuomalainen says that there are approximately 280,000 children’s vaccines in stock with shelf life remaining. However, according to current recommendations, there is almost no use for children’s vaccines.

Vaccines have been donated to poor countries. Leading expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Mia Kontio tells Uutissuomalaine that after 2021 the willingness to accept vaccine donations has been very low.

Kontio says that in retrospect, vaccines were purchased in excess of their own needs. However, when the acquisitions were made, it was not yet known how the situation would develop.