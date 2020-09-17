Coronavirus Uusimaa has not overcome the coronavirus, although the situation seems moderate – “The battle will be kept under control or lost here,” says Hus’s chief physician.

One of the reasons for the moderate infection rates in Helsinki is that the virus has hardly entered nursing homes since the spring, says Asko Järvinen, Hus’s chief physician of infectious diseases.

Coronavirus the spread in Helsinki has seemed steady recently.

Published by the City of Helsinki on 16 September coronavirus review new cases of coronavirus now appear in an average of nine days.

South Savo, Kainuu and Central Finland have risen past the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts in terms of the incidence of the virus (number of cases in relation to the population).

In Mikkeli, for example, about a week ago, hundreds of people were found to be exposed to the coronavirus. Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote the infections have their roots in the hockey club Jukuri, 20 of whose players had previously been infected.

At the end of August also in Kuhmo, Kainuu was found cluster coronavirus infections.

The graph below shows coronavirus infections by hospital district.

Is the focus of coronavirus infections shifting away from the metropolitan area?

Husin Infectious Diseases Chief Physician Asko Järvisen according to which such an interpretation cannot be made.

“The epidemic is still strongly focused on the Hus area,” he says.

However, the incidence of Helsinki for the last two weeks is described as stable.

Back in the spring, it seemed that the epidemic in Uusimaa was getting out of hand. The government did in late March historical decision Closing the borders of Uusimaa. In mid-April, the Uusimaa lock was lifted.

According to Järvinen, the infectious clusters in the Hus area and other hospital districts do not differ much in profile.

“Infection groups have joined together at parties or sporting events,” says Järvinen.

What is common to cases all over Finland is that they are most common in young adults. About 17 percent of those who initially fell ill were under the age of 30, and now make up 63 percent.

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) also said on Thursday that infections have recently occurred, especially in leisure time, hobbies and social contacts related to studying.

“This battle will be kept under control or lost here, where the large population centers are,” Järvinen says.

Urban congestion and higher numbers of people are favorable conditions for the spread of the coronavirus. This applies not only to Helsinki but also to other cities.

The graphics below show the number of infections in Helsinki over the last month by postcode area.

In Helsinki, in some areas, such as Ruskeasuo, Itä-Pasila and Käpylä, no new infections have been detected in the last month.

There are also areas in Helsinki where the number of detected infections has been less than 10 since the spring. Such areas that have almost completely avoided the coronavirus include Itä-Pakila, Katajanokka and Suomenlinna.

Over the past month, the highest number of infections has been detected in Kannelmäki, where 15 infections were detected. More than 16,000 people live in Kannelmäki.

The next highest number of infections was in Myllypuro, Kontula-Vesala area and Etelä-Vuosaari. In each of these areas, 12 to 13 infections were detected in the last month.

More than 13,000 people live in Myllypuro, while more than 20,000 people live in South Vuosaari and the Kontula-Vesala area.

Järvinen estimates that one of the reasons for the moderate levels of infection in Helsinki is that the virus has hardly entered nursing homes since the spring.

Could another reason be the development of so-called herd shelter?

“I don’t think herd protection has been achieved in Helsinki. On the other hand, it is not yet known how much of the patients are needed for the development of herd protection. Estimates range from 20 percent to 60 percent, ”says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, Stockholm County is an interesting area in terms of herd protection: about 17 percent of the population has been tested for antibodies to the coronavirus. In Stockholm, infections have been declining.

“On the other hand, in Italy and Spain, the disease is spreading again. This is against the fact that a smaller number of patients would be enough to develop herd protection. ”