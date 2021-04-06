Coronavirus Uusimaa Coordination Group recommends the use of face masks for 6–11-year-olds in schools and kindergartens, a similar recommendation in Turku reduced exposures

Markus Mäkijärvi, Chief Medical Officer of Hus, says that the children have understood the meaning of masks during the year.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) regional corona coordination group urges municipalities to consider the introduction of face masks in pre-schools and primary schools, ie for children aged 6–11. The coordination group released an update to the face mask recommendation on Tuesday.

The Regional Coordination Group includes representatives from Husi, the Department of Health and Welfare, the Regional Government Agency, municipalities and private sector actors.

The final decision is made by the municipalities. Chairman of the Coordination Group, Chief Medical Officer of Hus Markku Mäkijärvi says that the municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area, ie Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo, will probably discuss the matter at a meeting of their own corona coordination group on Thursday.

Mäkijärvi According to him, the recommendation was reached through the good experiences gained in Turku. There has been a face mask recommendation for 6–11-year-olds in Turku, which has helped to reduce exposure cases and allow schooling to continue without interruption.

Infections that have spread in kindergartens and primary schools have been a cause for concern for a long time, Mäkijärvi says. The recommendation on children’s face masks received widespread support in the coordination group.

“Fortunately, the infections have not become so many follow-on infections, but they will become widespread exposures if one or more categories are quarantined. It is difficult to trace the infection, but it is also difficult for schoolchildren and kindergarteners. ”

In Helsinki, for example, infection surveillance has been congested for some time. HS said on Tuesdaythat the worst of congestion has been lifted during Easter. Chief Physician of Epidemiological Activity Sanna Isosompin according to, the tracing of schools and kindergartens is currently taking place within a few days of the epidemiological activity becoming known about the infection.

Mäkijärvi according to which the use of face masks for preschool and primary school age is justified in municipalities with a high incidence. Mäkijärvi estimates that such municipalities in the Hus area would currently be Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Kerava.

In the past, it has been debated for children whether face masks are more harmful than beneficial if children do not know how to use masks properly. Mäkijärvi says that the practical experiences in Turku have been positive.

Only the youngest children of the recommendation have had difficulty with masks, for example, in meals. For third graders and older, using masks instead works really well.

“No major problems had arisen,” says Mäkijärvi.

“Children have reportedly become accustomed to this year and understood the meaning of masks. They very rarely question that necessity. Parents are also generally positive about this. ”