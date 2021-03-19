More than a year has passed since the start of the pandemic, and if something has filled hours and hours of news in a row, it was the questions and unknowns about everything that the coronavirus contains. From where the infections began, through how Covid-19 spreads or any question regarding the scope of vaccines, everything has been questioned and reviewed countless times.

Now, with the vaccination campaigns underway in many countries of the world and with the full security of the restart of the second or third waves of infections, what happens with the doses that people receive is one of the issues in the pipeline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States have published a special guide for fully vaccinated people. These public health recommendations are provisional and will be updated based on the level of community spread of the virus. the proportion of the population inoculated over time and new scientific data about antidotes to the damn Covid-19.

Among other things, the guide stipulates that fully vaccinated people can visit to others in the same condition indoors without wearing chinstraps or face masks or maintaining physical distancing; visiting unvaccinated single-household individuals who are at low risk for severe illness indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, refraining from quarantine and testing after coronavirus exposure if no symptoms are present.

However, those who are fully vaccinated should continue with the following care:

* Taking precautions in public, such as wearing a tight-fitting mask and physical distancing.

* Wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and complying with other prevention measures when visiting unvaccinated individuals who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for get a serious illness from COVID-19.

* Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other preventive measures when visiting unvaccinated people from various households. Also avoid medium and large in-person meetings. And get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC Handbook clarifies the moment that everyone talks about: When can a person be considered “fully vaccinated”? And the first thing to know is that immunity to the coronavirus does not manifest the same day when someone receives the injection of hope.

When does this ultimately happen? The body does not grant that condition to anyone until at least two weeks after the final dose of the drug that provides for two injections (such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or 2 weeks after receiving a single dose of vaccine (in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

That time roughly corresponds to the period when most people are believed to acquire sufficient immunity to defend themselves against a symptomatic case of Covid-19. Only then, according to American experts, can the vaccinated begin to carefully change their behavior.

