This is a new indication that the vaccine race is on full speed in the United States, the country most affected by the pandemic in the world.

US health authorities have asked states to prepare the large-scale distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine by early November, before the presidential election, according to a letter sent to governors the week of August 24.

American Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) “urgently ask” that the States do the necessary so that the distribution centers of a future vaccine can be “fully operational by November 1, 2020”, wrote their director Robert Redfield, in a letter sent to the States last week. The boss of the CDC mentions in particular the lifting of administrative restrictions, or the issuance of permits and licenses.

This is a new indication that the vaccine race is on full speed in the country, the most affected in the world by the pandemic. If several vaccines are currently in clinical trials, it is not certain that one of them will be effective and safe, but the authorities are already preparing a possible distribution in order to save precious time. .