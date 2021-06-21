Uruguay’s primary education 100% of the face-to-face classes returned this Monday after the return to classrooms of fourth, fifth and sixth grade students (9-12 years old) from the departments (provinces) of Montevideo and Canelones (south).

It is about 75,000 children who, up to this day, They continued to have virtual classes and now they have returned to schools, according to the president of the Central Directive Council of the National Public Education Administration (ANEP), Robert Silva, confirmed to the press.

The next step that the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou (center-right) hopes to accomplish is the return of face-to-face classes in Secondary which, it is hoped, may be July 12, upon the return from winter holidays.

“It is a very good day for education and for the country. 75,000 children, of which 56,000 correspond to public education, return to Canelones and Montevideo in fourth, fifth and sixth, completing the cycle back to the presence in initial and primary, in a pandemic situation that worries and occupies us all but with the responsibility that is being acted on by families, teachers and officials, “he stressed.

Likewise, Silva considered that The balance is very positive” and that this speaks of “the need to return to the presence” not only for learning but also for “the affective, the emotional, the link.”

Presence

“The children were requiring that affection that only presence gives. We have advanced a lot to virtuality, presence from now on. it will be highly mediated by technology and virtuality, “he stressed.

Meanwhile, the general director of Initial and Primary Education, Graciela Fabeyr, told the press that each return “generates a lot of expectation” and pointed out that they are “very committed” looking for alternatives to improve.

“Although it has been worked remotely, face-to-face offers conditions that are unique to learning and that the children themselves rescue him “, he considered.

On March 23, the Uruguayan Executive announced several measures to stop the increase in covid-19 cases, among which included the suspension of attendance at all levels of education.

The measure of suspending face-to-face classes was going to be, initially, Until April 5th, but it was postponed due to the increase in positive cases of covid-19 and deaths derived from this disease.

Since the pandemic began in the country, Uruguay has accumulated 354,865 positive cases (26,100 active) and 5,271 deaths.

Source: EFE

PB